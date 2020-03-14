Pakistan Super League to end 4 days ahead of schedule after 10 foreign players withdraw

You are here

Pakistani cricket teams practice in an empty National Stadium on March 13, 2020. The Pakistan Cricket Board decides the Pakistan Super League will go ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak and the withdrawal of 10 foreign players. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
  • The remaining four league games will go ahead as scheduled in Lahore and Karachi until Sunday
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Super League will finish four days ahead of schedule with all remaining games being played in empty stadiums after 10 foreign players withdrew from the event on Friday because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Lahore will now host both semifinal matches next Tuesday and the final on Wednesday. The top team will play against No. 4 in the first match while the second will be played between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams.

The remaining four league games will go ahead as scheduled in Lahore and Karachi until Sunday.

“Following an advice from the Punjab government, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided the final-leg matches of the Pakistan Super League in Lahore will be played behind closed doors,” the PCB said in a statement.

Earlier, the PCB said English players Alex Hales, Tymal Mills, Jason Roy, James Vince, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone are among those who will be flying home.

Carlos Brathwaite of the West Indies and Rilee Rossouw of South Africa will also be leaving the Twenty20 event.

All players were given the option of returning home after a conference call between PCB officials and franchise owners on Friday.

“It is important to emphasize and clarify that the main concern of many of the players who have chosen to return home revolves around avoiding a potential situation where they might become stranded either due to flight cancelations or border closures in their own countries,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement. “We will continue to assess and review the situation and will not hesitate to make what we believe are the right decisions for everyone involved.”

 

 

Premier League, Champions League call off matches

Premier League, Champions League call off matches

  • German football league also halts first division Bundesliga games over corona fears
DUSSELDORF, Germany: The Premier League and the Champions League were both suspended on Friday as the chaos stemming from the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact soccer.

Matches in England will be stopped until at least April 3 after five Premier League clubs said some players or staff were in self-isolation. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the virus, as has Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

“I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I’ve recovered from,” Hudson-Odoi said in a video posted on social media. “I’m following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week. I hope to see everybody soon and hopefully be back on the pitch very soon. Take care.”

UEFA said it was stopping next week’s games in all competitions, including the two remaining Champions League matches which had not been already called off — Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea and Barcelona vs. Napoli, both scheduled for Wednesday.

Games involving Juventus and Real Madrid had already been postponed because those clubs quarantined their players.

The decision from UEFA comes four days ahead of a meeting to decide the European soccer calendar, including the possible one-year postponement of the 2020 European Championship.

Eight Europa League games scheduled for next Thursday were also postponed. The quarterfinal draws in both the Champions League and Europa League, scheduled for next Friday, were postponed as well.

Earlier Friday, Everton said one of its players had reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus. Bournemouth later said reserve goalkeeper Artur Boruc and four members of staff also had symptoms. Leicester said Thursday that three players had “extremely mild illness.”

The suspension in England also covers the Championship, League One, League Two and the top two women’s divisions.

The French league also suspended games Friday. 

The German football league on Friday halted first division Bundesliga games with immediate effect over the pandemic, the first such suspension since World War II.

“Given the developments of today with new coronavirus infections and suspected cases directly linked to the Bundesliga and the 2nd division, the German Football League has decided at short notice to postpone today’s matches,” said the league in a statement.

Soccer in Scotland was also postponed Friday until further notice, hours before a game was due to start. That measure also affects Sunday’s Old Firm match between Glasgow rivals Rangers and Celtic. Domestic games in Wales and Northern Ireland are also off.

Four places in the 24-nation lineup for Euro 2020 still have to be decided in playoffs scheduled for March 26 and 31. Those playoffs seem unlikely to be played on time.

The Euro 2020 tournament was expected to be played in 12 host nations. 

The plan requires teams, fans and officials to travel across the continent — an added risk to spread the virus.

After more than half of the host nations suspended their domestic leagues, or will play without spectators, Russia said it was willing to take on extra European Championship games on top of its current allotment of four in St. Petersburg.

