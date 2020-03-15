You are here

  • Home
  • Dr. Mohammed Al-Numay, vice rector at Riyadh’s King Saud University

Dr. Mohammed Al-Numay, vice rector at Riyadh’s King Saud University

Short Url

https://arab.news/w2nqh

Updated 15 March 2020
Arab News

Dr. Mohammed Al-Numay, vice rector at Riyadh’s King Saud University

Updated 15 March 2020
Arab News

Dr. Mohammed Al-Numay has been vice rector for educational and academic affairs at Riyadh’s King Saud University (KSU) since 2018.

He is also manager of the implementation of the student information system project, and of the electronic admission project at KSU.

Al-Numay received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1986 from KSU. He attained a master’s in electrical engineering in 1990 from Michigan State University in the US.

He received a Ph.D. in electrical engineering in 1997 from the Georgia Institute of Technology in the US.

From 2015 until 2018 he was assistant vice rector for information technology at KSU, and adviser of e-admissions at the university from 2007 until 2017.

He has been the adviser to the deanship of admissions and registration affairs at KSU from 2006 to the present. 

Al-Numay has also been an associate professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at KSU from 2007 to the present.

He served as an assistant professor in the same department from 1997 to 2006, and assistant researcher in joint research between the US Navy and the Georgia Technical Institute from 1996 to 1997.

Recently, he accompanied Dr. Badran bin Abdulrahman Al-Omar, rector of KSU, in inspecting the deanship of electronic transactions and communications.

Al-Omar was briefed on a number of units within the deanship, including the beneficiaries’ care unit, the information center, the network unit, the risks and information security unit, and the readiness of virtual classrooms and electronic platforms between faculty members and students after the decision to suspend classes.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Bader Kureyem Al-Zarea, vice rector at Jouf University
Saudi Arabia
Suhail Qadhi, vice chairman of the Makkah Construction and Development Co. 

7 Saudis admitted to MIT through talent foundation

Updated 2 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

7 Saudis admitted to MIT through talent foundation

  • The students will get the chance to obtain a bachelor’s degree
Updated 2 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) announced on Sunday the admission of seven of its students to one of the world’s most prestigious universities: The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US.
The students will get the chance to obtain a bachelor’s degree. Joining MIT by the beginning of the next academic year are Asaad Saleh, Ghassan Al-Jawi, Rabab Al-Rafei, Yazan Al-Majnouni, Moaz Fayoumi, Muhammad Al-Khuraisy and Masarra Khalid.
During their time with Mawhiba, the students enrolled in programs that enabled them to participate in local and international events and competitions, and achieve national scientific accomplishments. The students also worked on their high school research in quality research centers.
Due to their distinction, the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) sponsored them throughout the program.
MIT ranks among the top five universities in the world, and is considered the top technology university.
The National Research Council ranked MIT first in the US in terms of reputation, and fourth in terms of the number of awards granted.
Mawhiba has a strong local, regional and global presence in terms of scouting, sponsoring and teaching talented students in partnership schools, through enrichment programs and local and international competitions.

Topics: Mawhiba

Related

Saudi Arabia
Mawhiba signs cooperation agreement to support young Saudi talent
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mathami, secretary-general of KSA's Mawhiba foundation

Latest updates

7 Saudis admitted to MIT through talent foundation
Crown prince discusses efforts against coronavirus with Spanish PM
No coronavirus among Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh: WHO
EU proposes Schengen travel ban, fast-track lanes to beat back coronavirus
G7 pledge to ‘do whatever it takes’ to safeguard economy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.