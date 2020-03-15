Dr. Mohammed Al-Numay has been vice rector for educational and academic affairs at Riyadh’s King Saud University (KSU) since 2018.

He is also manager of the implementation of the student information system project, and of the electronic admission project at KSU.

Al-Numay received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1986 from KSU. He attained a master’s in electrical engineering in 1990 from Michigan State University in the US.

He received a Ph.D. in electrical engineering in 1997 from the Georgia Institute of Technology in the US.

From 2015 until 2018 he was assistant vice rector for information technology at KSU, and adviser of e-admissions at the university from 2007 until 2017.

He has been the adviser to the deanship of admissions and registration affairs at KSU from 2006 to the present.

Al-Numay has also been an associate professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at KSU from 2007 to the present.

He served as an assistant professor in the same department from 1997 to 2006, and assistant researcher in joint research between the US Navy and the Georgia Technical Institute from 1996 to 1997.

Recently, he accompanied Dr. Badran bin Abdulrahman Al-Omar, rector of KSU, in inspecting the deanship of electronic transactions and communications.

Al-Omar was briefed on a number of units within the deanship, including the beneficiaries’ care unit, the information center, the network unit, the risks and information security unit, and the readiness of virtual classrooms and electronic platforms between faculty members and students after the decision to suspend classes.