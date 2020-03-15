You are here

Saudi Arabia closes malls, restaurants orders government employees to stay home

Shopping malls will be closed but supermarkets and pharmacies will stay open. (Reuters/FIle)
  • Supermarkets, pharmacies and food delivery are exempt
  • 15 new cases discovered in Saudi Arabia, bringing total to 118
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has ordered the closure of shopping malls and restaurants and ordered government employees to stay home for 16 days in the latest measures against the spread of coronavirus.

Only those working in health, security and the military are exempt from the decision to stop people attending the work place.

Earlier, the Kingdom closed shops, coffee shops,  parks and gardens. Only supermarkets, pharmacies are allowed to stay open and food deliveries are still allowed.

Among other steps taken, Saudi Arabia has requested companies to quarantine expatriate workers for 14 days following their arrival. The Kingdom also suspended the gathering people in parks and at beaches.

On Sunday the health ministry posted a video of minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah asking for the public's cooperation in four key areas to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

 

 

The measures come as the Kingdom announced 15 new cases, taking the overall number to 118.

They include a Filipino and an Indonesian who were in contact with a previously reported case and quarantined in Riyadh, the health ministry said. 

Five other cases had been in contact with another known case and have been quarantined in Qatif.

Another case was a Spanish resident who had arrived from Spain. And two women citizens who had arrived back in the Kingdom from the UK and Spain.

Other cases had arrived from Iraq, Iran, Egypt, the UK and Switzerland.

Three patients have made a full recovery and are in good health, with the third discharged on Sunday from Dammam Medical Complex.

The new measures follow a number of steps taken by Saudi Arabia, which are among some of the most comprehensive among the Gulf states. They include halting international passenger flights, canceling Umrah pilgrimages and locking down the eastern Qatif region.

 

 

Qassim region steps up preventive measures against coronavirus

BURAIDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal chaired a meeting on preventive measures against coronavirus in the region on Sunday. 

He was briefed through a live broadcast on the progress and preventive measures taken by quarantine centers including Prince Naif bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Qassim, Buraidah Central Hospital, and King Saud Hospital in Unaizah among others.

Prince Faisal stressed that the Saudi government had mobilized all its resources to fight the pandemic, and that the role of citizens and residents was to follow its health instructions and guidelines.

Prince Faisal said: “We are meeting around the clock to implement the directions of the leadership, and continuously coordinate to raise the degree of prevention, stay updated on news from the quarantine centers in the region, address suspected cases, and take all the necessary measures to protect ourselves from this disease.”

He added that what the Kingdom had done thus far had helped halt the spread of the pandemic. Prince Faisal urged everyone in the region to avoid gatherings, use preventive methods, and implement health instructions provided by the authorities.

He also thanked the “heroic” employees of the Saudi healthcare sector for their remarkable efforts that had set a great example for the rest of the nation in combating the pandemic.

 

 

