You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi courts postpone hearings to avoid coronavirus spread

Saudi courts postpone hearings to avoid coronavirus spread

The decision also included the rescheduling of all postponed court sessions during the suspension period. (File: AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z3ew6

Updated 15 March 2020
Arab News

Saudi courts postpone hearings to avoid coronavirus spread

  • Hearings will be postponed at the Kingdom’s courts staring Monday until further notice
  • The decision it said is a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of coronavirus
Updated 15 March 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Judicial Council will postpone hearings at the Kingdom’s courts staring Monday until further notice.

The decision it said is a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of coronavirus and to ensure the safety of people.

The decision also included the rescheduling of all postponed court sessions during the suspension period.

These cases with be prioritized once the courts resume and the parties relevant to those cases will be notified electronically.
The courts will continue looking into urgent cases or those that require immediate decisions and cannot be delayed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia closes malls, restaurants orders government employees to stay home

Qassim region steps up preventive measures against coronavirus

Updated 16 March 2020
SPA

Qassim region steps up preventive measures against coronavirus

  • Governor Prince Faisal bin Mishaal urges citizens and residents to follow its health instructions and guidelines
Updated 16 March 2020
SPA

BURAIDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal chaired a meeting on preventive measures against coronavirus in the region on Sunday. 

He was briefed through a live broadcast on the progress and preventive measures taken by quarantine centers including Prince Naif bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Qassim, Buraidah Central Hospital, and King Saud Hospital in Unaizah among others.

Prince Faisal stressed that the Saudi government had mobilized all its resources to fight the pandemic, and that the role of citizens and residents was to follow its health instructions and guidelines.

Prince Faisal said: “We are meeting around the clock to implement the directions of the leadership, and continuously coordinate to raise the degree of prevention, stay updated on news from the quarantine centers in the region, address suspected cases, and take all the necessary measures to protect ourselves from this disease.”

He added that what the Kingdom had done thus far had helped halt the spread of the pandemic. Prince Faisal urged everyone in the region to avoid gatherings, use preventive methods, and implement health instructions provided by the authorities.

He also thanked the “heroic” employees of the Saudi healthcare sector for their remarkable efforts that had set a great example for the rest of the nation in combating the pandemic.

 

 

Topics: Qassim Buraidah coronavirus Saudi corona virus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Health Ministry grants pregnant women sick leave to avoid virus risks
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia closes malls, restaurants orders government employees to stay home

Latest updates

Saudi Aramco makes $88.2 billion profit in ‘difficult’ year
Gulf shares down amid shutdowns
Economic heavyweight Boeing hammered by dual crises
Oman to ban single-use plastic bags from next year; violators to face up to $5k fines
Tunisian beach resorts face up to coronavirus blight

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.