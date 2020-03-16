Kuwait increases ministries budget by 500m

CAIRO: Kuwait's cabinet approved a bill on Monday to increase the budget of ministries and governmental departments by 500 million Kuwaiti dinars ($1.6 billion) for the 2020/21 fiscal year due to the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency (KUNA) reported.
The cabinet also established a temporary fund for receiving financial contributions from institutions, companies, and individuals to support the government's efforts to fight coronavirus, KUNA said.
