Kuwait increases ministries budget by 500m

People being tested at a Kuwaiti health ministry containment and screening zone for COVID-19 in Kuwait City. (AFP)
Reuters

CAIRO: Kuwait's cabinet approved a bill on Monday to increase the budget of ministries and governmental departments by 500 million Kuwaiti dinars ($1.6 billion) for the 2020/21 fiscal year due to the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency (KUNA) reported.
The cabinet also established a temporary fund for receiving financial contributions from institutions, companies, and individuals to support the government's efforts to fight coronavirus, KUNA said.

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus Kuwait

CAIRO: Egyptian police have killed six militants in a shootout in the restive northern Sinai region, the interior ministry said Monday.
The firefight broke out as police forces raided a hideout of “terrorist elements” intent on carrying out “hostile operations,” it said.
Egypt’s security forces are battling a long-running insurgency in the peninsula, spearheaded by a local affiliate of the Daesh group.
Weapons and explosives were found in the militants’ possession, the ministry added, in a statement released along with gruesome photos of the slain militants.
The date of the raid was not specified.
The Islamist insurgency in North Sinai escalated following the military’s 2013 ouster of Islamist President Muhammad Mursi.
Scores of policemen and soldiers have since been killed in militant attacks.
Last month, Daesh said it had blown up a gas pipeline in the Sinai Peninsula, saying it was connected to Israel.
Security sources however said the targeted pipeline was a domestic one.
Cairo launched a nationwide operation against militants in February 2018, mainly focusing on North Sinai province.
Since then, over 845 suspected militants have been killed in the region along with more than 60 security personnel, according to army figures.

Topics: Egypt Sinai Militants

