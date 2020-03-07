You are here

Saudi Arabia limits entry by land from UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain amid coronavirus threat

Arrivals in Saudi Arabia from the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain will be restricted to the airports of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. (SPA file photo)
Arrivals in Saudi Arabia from the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain will be restricted to the airports of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. (SPA file photo)
As a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, only commercial trucks would be allowed to enter the Kingdom from Bahrain via the the Saudi-Bahrain Causeway effective Saturday midnight. (SPA file photo)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is temporarily stopping entry into the Kingdom by land from the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain, as a precaution against the spread of the COVID-19) coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Saturday. 

Only commercial trucks coming from the three Gulf neighbors would be allowed, but they have to undergo health inspection, the report said, quoting an official source from the Ministry of Interior.

Arrivals from the three countries would be limited to three airports starting 11:55 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, SPA said.

These airports are King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, the report added. 

Precautionary measures are also to be undertaken by Ministry of Health workers at the three airports.

The report also said anyone who wishes to enter Saudi Arabia from any country where the risk of the spread of COVID-19 is high "must submit a laboratory test certificate proving that he or she is free of infection with the new coronavirus". 

"This applies to those who resided in those countries during the (14) days prior to entering the Kingdom," the report said.

"The air carrier must ensure that the laboratory certificate is safe, and that it is recent and issued within the twenty-four hours prior to the passenger boarding," the report said.

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry had earlier said five cases of coronavirus in the Kingdom have been confirmed. One of the patients was a man who traveled from Iran via Kuwait, who passed the illness to his wife. 

Another citizen who came from Iran via Bahrain has also been infected. He traveled in the same vehicle as the first and second cases of coronavirus that were announced in the Kingdom on Monday and Wednesday respectively. 

Saudi Arabia on Thursday chided Iran for helping spread the outbreak around the world by allowing Saudi citizens into the country without stamping their passports during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

As a precautionary measure, the Kingdom has suspended the annual Umrah pilgrimage and efforts are being undertaken to disinfect the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, as well as all mosques in the Kingdom.

 

Topics: COVID-19 China Coronavirus coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on alert as coronavirus hits 100,000 globally

JEDDAH: As the coronavirus continues to cross more borders, the global health crisis hit a milestone on Friday when the total number of cases topped 100,000. In Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, prayers resumed at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, with precautions in place.

COVID-19, which has already claimed nearly 3,400 lives, has spread to more US states, at least four additional countries and even breached the halls of the Vatican.

As the international markets continue to fall, the virus is increasingly threatening livelihoods as well as lives. US President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion bill containing measures designed to tackle the crisis. 

In Geneva, the World Health Organization, the UN’s health agency, said it has received applications for 40 potential virus tests and 20 vaccine candidates are in development. Numerous clinical trials of experimental drugs designed to combat the virus are also underway, it added.

FASTFACT

COVID-19 claims 3,400 lives

Uncertainty continues to surround the situation in Iran, one of the worst-affected nations, and whether the authorities there can control the epidemic. The number of reported infections in the country rose to more than 4,700 on Friday, with 124 deaths. 

The head of the World Food Programme, the UN’s food agency, warned of the potential for “absolute devastation” as the effects of the outbreak ripple through Africa and the Middle East. India is scrambling to stave off an epidemic that could overwhelm its underfunded, understaffed health care system.

In the US, the number of confirmed cases stands at more than 230, across 18 states. China reported 143 new cases on Friday, and the numbers continue to grow in Europe. The number of cases in Lebanon stands at 22.

Worshipers attended Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for the first time since restrictions were announced by Saudi Arabia. At the former, groups of people prayed on the ground and top floors, on roofs and in the northern expansion area.

During his sermon at the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhani said the emergency procedures implemented by the authorities to prevent the spread of the virus were in accordance with Shariah.

The Sacred Chamber in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, which contains the graves of Prophet Muhammad and his companions, has been closed to worshipers.

Work to disinfect the mosques, using eco-friendly substances, has been stepped up. Authorities are purifying the air inside the Grand Mosque nine times a day, and sterilizing it with UV radiation before diffusing it throughout the mosque using special air-conditioning equipment.

Topics: coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

