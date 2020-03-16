You are here

  • Home
  • UAE suspends prayer in all places of worship for four weeks

UAE suspends prayer in all places of worship for four weeks

Visitors take photos of Sheikh Zayed Mosque with their smart phones in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 25, 2018. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5apjq

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

UAE suspends prayer in all places of worship for four weeks

  • The decision to suspend prayers will be reviewed four weeks from now
  • The step is part of the nation’s precautionary measures to ensure the safety of people
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has decided to suspend prayers in all houses of worship across the country starting Monday for a period of four weeks as part of measures to confront coronavirus.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has made the decision together with the Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and religious and health bodies.

It said the decision to suspend prayers in mosques and churches and their facilities will be reviewed four weeks from now, a statement on state-run news agency WAM read. 

The step is part of the nation’s precautionary measures to ensure the safety of people and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Topics: UAE

Related

Business & Economy
Egypt to halt flights from Thursday to stem spread of coronavirus

Kuwait increases ministries budget by 500m

Updated 10 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Kuwait increases ministries budget by 500m

Updated 10 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Kuwait's cabinet approved a bill on Monday to increase the budget of ministries and governmental departments by 500 million Kuwaiti dinars ($1.6 billion) for the 2020/21 fiscal year due to the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency (KUNA) reported.
The cabinet also established a temporary fund for receiving financial contributions from institutions, companies, and individuals to support the government's efforts to fight coronavirus, KUNA said.

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus Kuwait

Related

Middle-East
Kuwait to halt commercial passenger flights, declare public holiday
Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia limits entry by land from UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain amid coronavirus threat

Latest updates

UAE suspends prayer in all places of worship for four weeks
Kuwait increases ministries budget by 500m
Egypt to halt flights from Thursday to stem spread of coronavirus
Surge in Malaysia, Brunei coronavirus cases linked to religious event
Egypt police say killed 6 militants in northern Sinai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.