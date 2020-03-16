UAE suspends prayer in all places of worship for four weeks

DUBAI: The UAE has decided to suspend prayers in all houses of worship across the country starting Monday for a period of four weeks as part of measures to confront coronavirus.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has made the decision together with the Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and religious and health bodies.

It said the decision to suspend prayers in mosques and churches and their facilities will be reviewed four weeks from now, a statement on state-run news agency WAM read.

The step is part of the nation’s precautionary measures to ensure the safety of people and avoid the spread of COVID-19.