You are here

  • Home
  • ’Hundreds’ of inmates escape Brazil jails ahead of coronavirus lockdown

’Hundreds’ of inmates escape Brazil jails ahead of coronavirus lockdown

This file photo taken on January 18, 2017 shows inmates returning to the pavilions just before the special police battalion invaded the Alcacuz Penitentiary Center to regain control of the penitentiary in Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9373e

Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters

’Hundreds’ of inmates escape Brazil jails ahead of coronavirus lockdown

  • A video on social media showed a long stream of prisoners purportedly fleeing a prison
Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO: Hundreds of prisoners broke out of four Brazilian jails on Monday, the day before their day-release privileges were due to be suspended over the coronavirus outbreak, Sao Paulo state prison authorities and local media reported.
The Sao Paulo state prison authority said it could not say how many inmates had escaped as it was “still tallying the exact number of fugitives.” Local media reported that as many as 1,000 had fled from four jails — Mongaguá, Tremembé, Porto Feliz and Mirandópolis — ahead of the lockdown.
A video on social media showed a long stream of prisoners purportedly fleeing a prison. Reuters was unable to verify the veracity or location of the video.
The Sao Paulo state prison authority said “acts of insubordination” had taken place at the jails ahead of the suspension of the day-release program.
The suspension was necessary, it added, because 34,000 convicts would be returning to jail and “would have a high potential to install and propagate the coronavirus in a vulnerable population, generating health risks for servers and custodians.” It said law enforcement were “taking care of the situation.”
Sao Paulo state is home to the First Capital Command, Brazil’s most powerful prison gang, which is expanding quickly across the country and in neighboring nations. It traffics guns, drugs and other contraband.
Brazil’s overstuffed prisons often see deadly prison riots between rival gangs. 

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Special
World
Russian asylum-seeker extradited from South Korea for Al-Qaeda links
Special
World
Italian residents share what life is like under lockdown

Russian asylum-seeker extradited from South Korea for Al-Qaeda links

Fighters loyal to Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate and its allies walk carrying weapons in the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib on March 28, 2015. (AFP)
Updated 17 March 2020
Jeff Sung

Russian asylum-seeker extradited from South Korea for Al-Qaeda links

  • The man was found to be an ‘instructor’ of Al-Nusra Front
  • Korean police acted on an Interpol red notice to detain him
Updated 17 March 2020
Jeff Sung

SEOUL: A Russian man who sought asylum in South Korea was deported on charges of having links to Al-Qaeda, Korean police confirmed on Monday.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, the Ukraine-born Russian national was arrested in December and extradited in January.
He was found to be an “instructor” of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Nusra Front group operating in Syria.
Korean police acted on an Interpol red notice to detain the man, who was already wanted in Russia.
“Police obtained intelligence that an Al-Qaeda instructor had sneaked into South Korea to apply for refugee status,” a police spokesman said.
“With the help of the Federal Security Service in Russia, we identified and arrested the suspect to hand him over to the Russian government.”
He added that the militant had fled to South Korea in November 2016 and sought asylum twice — in 2017 and 2019.
The application was rejected both times.
The arrest raises concerns that more terrorists from former Soviet republics, especially in Central Asia, may be operating in the country, some of them under the guise of seeking asylum.

Suspect
In November, a Kazakhstani worker was arrested by South Korean authorities for financing a terrorist group in Central Asia.
The suspect, in his 20s, entered the country in 2016 and had been staying illegally without a visa, according to police.
The man was accused of having transferred about $1,000 to a terrorist group.
He was the first foreigner to be arrested for breaching South Korea’s act for countering the financing of terrorism, which was enforced in 2017.
In February last year, a UN Security Council report warned that terrorists operating in Central Asia would try to enter South Korea, which has a large community of migrants from the region. Most of them originate from Uzbekistan.
“Many ethnic Uzbeks request deportation from Turkey to the Republic of Korea, where the total number of Uzbeks is estimated to be between 20,000 and 30,000,” the report said. “Some Uzbek migrant workers in the Republic of Korea are reported to have been radicalized and to be a source of financing for the travel of extremists to the Syrian Arab Republic.”  

 

Topics: South Korea Al-Qaeda Al-Nusra Front

Related

Middle-East
After 9 years of conflict, Iran is the decision-maker in Syria
Middle-East
Turkey-Russia patrols start amid protests on Syrian highway

Latest updates

’Hundreds’ of inmates escape Brazil jails ahead of coronavirus lockdown
Japan’s Honda scores in Botafogo debut
Fate of Euro 2020 to be decided as UEFA set for crisis meeting
IOC official says no deadline for decision on Olympics
Danube building $108.9m ‘Olivz’ in Dubai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.