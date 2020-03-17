The Met Gala postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: The Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York that is often considered fashion’s biggest night, has been postponed due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The Met Gala was scheduled to take place on May 4.

CNN reported that the museum will remain closed through April 4. “The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) advised over the weekend that there should not be any gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be cancelled or postponed,” a museum spokesperson said in a released statement published by CNN.

This year’s exhibition was set to feature 160 fashion items and was scheduled to open to the public three days after the gala and until Sept. 7.

During 2019’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibit, the gala raised $15 million from 550 guests.

Brands can spend over $200,000 to secure a table at the event and an individual ticket costs $35,000 and can only be purchased by invitation.