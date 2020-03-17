You are here

The Met Gala postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

During 2019’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibit, the gala raised $15 million from 550 guests. (AFP)
  • The Met Gala was scheduled to take place on May 4.
DUBAI: The Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York that is often considered fashion’s biggest night, has been postponed due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The Met Gala was scheduled to take place on May 4.

CNN reported that the museum will remain closed through April 4. “The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) advised over the weekend that there should not be any gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be cancelled or postponed,” a museum spokesperson said in a released statement published by CNN. 

This year’s exhibition was set to feature 160 fashion items and was scheduled to open to the public three days after the gala and until Sept. 7.

During 2019’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibit, the gala raised $15 million from 550 guests. 

Brands can spend over $200,000 to secure a table at the event and an individual ticket costs $35,000 and can only be purchased by invitation.

Your stay-at-home workout plan: A HIIT-style cardio session

‘High knees’ is essentially running as fast as you can on the spot. (Shutterstock)
Devinder Bains

Your stay-at-home workout plan: A HIIT-style cardio session

DUBAI: Since the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of gyms across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, at-home training may be the only option for many. Here, Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, shares a variety of workouts to keep you active and she’s kicking things off with a HIIT-style cardio session. 

Warm up

Head into the garden or make space indoors. Start by bending forward to touch your toes (bend knees as needed) and then reach up high with your arms above your head — repeat these toe touches ten times at a gentle pace. Next, we’ll move on to side steps: Stand with your arms out to the side and step from side to side, take twenty lateral steps in total. Repeat both exercises another three times, increasing the pace each round until you feel your heart rate starting to quicken. 

Workout

Now you’re nice and warm, it’s time to take things up a notch. For this next part you’ll need the stopwatch on your phone, carrying out each of the exercises below for 40 seconds followed by a 20 second rest, doing each exercise a total of ten times. 

Exercise 1: High knees

(Shutterstock)

This is essentially running as fast as you can on the spot while bringing the knees as high up to the chest as possible. Use your arms to drive the speed and increase the intensity. 

Exercise 2: Star jumps

(Shutterstock)

Start with legs just further than shoulder width apart and arms stretched laterally out to sides, then jump to bring the feet together and at the same time lift the arms so your hands meet above your head, jump back to the start position to complete one star jump.

Exercise 3: Mountain climbers

(Shutterstock)

Start in a full plank position with your hands and feet on the floor. Lift your right foot off the floor and bring the knee to the chest then return to start position and do the same on the left side. Continue alternating the legs and increasing speed as needed but make sure the back stays as flat as possible throughout.

Consult your doctor before starting any new or strenuous exercise plan or workout with a personal trainer to make sure your technique is correct at all times

