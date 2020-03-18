You are here

US cities go quiet as officials step up coronavirus warnings

Mike Mastrian, director of the Senate Radio and TV Gallery, disinfects the podium prior to a press briefing with US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky about the response to COVID-19, known as coronavirus, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, March 17, 2020. (AFP)
Medical personnel wait for the next patient at a drive-through coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. The appointment-only drive-through clinic began a day earlier. (AP)
Medics and other healthcare workers transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, U.S. March 1, 2020. (REUTERS)
Reuters

  • At least 83 people in the US had died of the virus, as of Monday, with the hardest-hit state, Washington, accounting for the bulk of the fatalities, including six more announced
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The streets of major US cities were eerily empty on Tuesday morning after officials from President Donald Trump on down stepped up warnings about the coronavirus pandemic, while the number of cases mushroomed and deaths topped 80.
Millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes instead of commuting to work or school. New York and other major cities escalated “social distancing” policies by closing schools, bars, restaurants and theaters.
Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties on Monday ordered residents to stay at home for all but the most crucial outings until April 7. That directive came a day after California Governor Gavin Newsom urged adults older than 65, and their caretakers, to remain indoors whether or not they have underlying health conditions.
It was St. Patrick’s Day but the mood was sober, not joyous, after traditional parades and parties celebrating the Irish heritage of many Americans were canceled across the country.
The S&P 500 tumbled 12 percent on Monday, its worst single-day loss since the stock market crash of 1987.
Politics will proceed mostly as scheduled in three of four states that have primary elections to select a Democratic presidential candidate to challenge Trump in the November general elections.
Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders square off in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, but Ohio officials canceled their primary due to coronavirus fears hours before the vote was to begin.

FASTFACT

The US has lagged behind other industrialized nations in its ability to test for the novel coronavirus.

The tally of confirmed US cases has multiplied quickly over the past few weeks, surpassing 4,600 and prompting fears American hospitals might soon be overwhelmed, as Italian medical centers have been strained to the breaking point.
At least 83 people in the US had died of the virus, as of Monday, with the hardest-hit state, Washington, accounting for the bulk of the fatalities, including six more announced.
The US has lagged behind other industrialized nations in its ability to test for the novel coronavirus. In early March, the Trump administration said close to 1 million tests would soon be available and anyone who needed a test would get one, a promise it failed to keep.
After previously downplaying the danger and declaring the situation under control, the White House urged Americans on Monday to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and called for closing bars, restaurants and other venues in states where local virus transmission exists.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Leaders shut Europe’s borders to fight outbreak

Updated 18 March 2020
AFP

Leaders shut Europe’s borders to fight outbreak

  • The 27 leaders met by videoconference to agree the ban on non-essential travel to the bloc
  • The ban will be in effect for an initial period of 30 days and will not affect Europeans returning home
Updated 18 March 2020
AFP

BRUSSELS: The European Union will impose an entry ban on travelers from outside the bloc for 30 days to battle the spread of the coronavirus, European leaders decided on Tuesday.
The decision is most significant emergency measure yet from the EU, which has scrambled to come up with a unified response to the deadly epidemic that is sweeping the continent.
The 27 leaders met by videoconference to agree the ban on non-essential travel to the bloc — an idea strongly backed by France, hoping to persuade member states that they need not close doors to each other.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had proposed the bloc’s Schengen passport-free zone impose the measure, a drastic and unprecedented move, and that fellow EU states outside the zone follow suit.
The ban will be in effect for an initial period of 30 days and will not affect Europeans returning home, social workers, cross-border workers, or citizens of former EU member Britain.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said states “agreed to impose an entry ban” into the bloc, with only nationals of closely-aligned EFTA countries, such as Norway or Iceland, as well as Britain, exempt from the restriction.
“Germany will implement it immediately,” added the leader of Europe’s biggest economy, which had initially closed its national borders.
“This is an exceptional measure that shouldn’t last longer than necessary,” Sweden’s Minister for Home Affairs Mikael Damberg told a Stockholm press conference.
The ban comes as EU countries have unilaterally adopted various policies to slow the rapid surge of coronavirus on the continent.
After the talks, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said he had “firmly condemned uncoordinated measures to control internal EU borders, which are not helpful in terms of health and hurt the economy.”
Several EU countries have closed their frontiers or imposed new health screening controls that slow cross-border freight traffic, despite calls from Brussels for a single European plan.
Italy, Spain, France and now Belgium have opted for widespread lockdowns, ordering citizens to stay at home for all but essential trips, while the Netherlands has taken a looser stance, hoping to build collective immunity.
The EU’s von der Leyen, a trained doctor, said the stricter measures were “fully approved” by a newly formed panel of experts.
These were “to slow down the spread of the virus, to make sure that we have no public gatherings, that universities and schools are closed,” she said.
“We want people... not to have contact with each other, so that we can reduce... the pressure on the health sector and the patients that have to be treated.”
The leaders also discussed the devastating economic fall-out from the crisis, but held off from any pan-European response for now.
This could be addressed in future meetings with a two-day meeting of EU leaders set for next week now canceled and scheduled to be replaced by a videoconference at an undetermined date.
Fixing the economy for now has been limited to spending by national governments, as well as liquidity by the European Central Bank, which announced a series of “surgical” measures, but no rate cut, last week.
The leaders welcomed moves by the European Commission to ease budget rules for crisis-hit countries, most notably financially-pressed Italy which is the worst hit by the virus.
But powerful member Germany does not want to activate the eurozone’s 410-billion-euro bailout fund, partly out of worry of causing more market panic.

Topics: European Union Ursula von der Leyen Angela Merkel coronavirus

