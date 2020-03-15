LIVE: Mideast imposes further restrictions on public events, closes borders in effort to tackle coronavirus

DUBAI: Governments across the Middle East have imposed extra closures, temporarily closing city entertainment centers and events amid further travel restrictions, in an attempt to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Kuwait said it will close shopping malls and children's entertainment centres over coronavirus fears. While Saudi Arabia has suspended all public gatherings including weddings and announced the temporary closure of places designated for recreational and sports activities in and outside of shopping malls to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Kingdom.

The United Arab Emirates has also temporarily suspended operations at major attractions, including theme parks, Louvre Abu Dhabi and events until the end of the month.

Sunday, March 15 (All times in GMT)

09:11 – Abu Dhabi stock market said temporarily closing trading halls starting 15th March until further notice due to “current global viral outbreak.”

09:02 – Malaysia reported 190 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, most linked to a religious event at a mosque that was attended by more than 10,000 people from several countries.

The new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 428, the health ministry said in a statement

08:46 – Iran is delaying its second round of parliamentary elections due to the coronavirus outbreak.

08:31 – Jordan reported six cases of coronavirus, four of them French tourists visiting the country, the state news agency Petra reported.

The other two cases are Jordanian nationals. One of them arrived from the UK, while the second was in contact with an American tourist who arrived from Egypt.

08:22 – State-run Russian Railways said on Sunday it would halt trains to and from Ukraine and Moldova from March 17 in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak, TASS news agency reported.

Russia, which has so far recorded 59 cases of the virus, said earlier this week that it would suspend most flights to and from Europe over the coronavirus.

08:21 – All French ski resorts are closing on Sunday and will not reopen for the rest of the season as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, ski resort operators said, dealing another heavy blow to a France’s tourism industry.

“The ski season ends today,” Domaines Skiables de France, which group’s the country’s resort operators, said on Twitter. “Holiday-makers and professionals, we’re all passionate about skiing and must face up to the seriousness of the situation.”

#Coronavirus: la saison de ski se termine aujourd’hui.

Chaque exploitant a pris ses consignes auprès de son autorité organisatrice dans la nuit.

Vacanciers et professionnels, tous passionnés, nous devons nous faire une raison face à la gravité de la situation.#Solidarité — Domaines Skiables (@DSkiables) March 15, 2020

Most resorts usually close in April or early May. The shutdown comes just three weeks before the French and British school holidays, one of the busiest periods of the season.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on Saturday evening that France would shut all shops, restaurants and entertainment sites.

07:51 – Kuwait reported 8 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 112.

All of the new patients had traveled abroad, three from the UK, one from France through the UAE and one from Iran. The remaining three cases are those who got in touch with the earlier cases which traveled to the UK.

The new patients are all Kuwaiti nationals.

07:21 – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial has been postponed until May 24 due to concerns about coronavirus, the Jerusalem District Court said Sunday.

“Given the spread of coronavirus and in accordance with instructions limiting the court’s work to only urgent matters, we have decided to postpone the first hearing until May 24,” a statement said regarding the trial which had been set to open on Tuesday.

07:19 – ISNA News Agency said a member of Iranian Assembly of Experts, Hashem Kalbakani, has coronavirus.

07:19 – Polling stations in France opened at 8:00 am (0700 GMT) on Sunday for nationwide local elections, defying a mounting health crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak that still risks keeping many voters at home.

Some 47.7 million people are registered to vote in some 35,000 municipalities, as France imposed fresh restrictions to try to curb the spread of COVID-19, including the closure of non-essential public places such as cafes, restaurants, cinemas and gyms.

Polling stations will remain open until 1700 GMT, 1800 GMT and 1900 GMT respectively, depending on the municipality, and a second round is scheduled to be held on March 22.

06:34 – The Vatican said on Sunday it will hold all Easter celebrations without a congregation due to the outbreak.

06:24 – Thailand reported 32 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total infections in the Southeast Asian country to 114, health officials said.

It was the biggest daily jump in cases in Thailand, which was one of the first countries outside China to report coronavirus infections.

05:58 – An Uzbek citizen has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from France, Uzbekistan’s Healthcare Ministry said on Sunday, marking the first infection from the virus in the Central Asian country of 34 million.

04:32 – Australia on Sunday announced anyone arriving into the country will face mandatory 14-day self-isolation, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are going to have to get used to some changes in the way we live our lives,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, adding the measure will come into effect from midnight (1300 GMT Sunday).

Saturday, March 14

19:32 – The UAE ministry of health announced the diagnosis of a new case infected with the novel coronavirus on Saturday evening. The ministry confirmed that an Indian national had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from annual leave.