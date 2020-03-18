Canada’s Trudeau warns virus restrictions could last weeks, months

You are here

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media outside his home in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 16, 2020. (REUTERS)
A passenger wearing protective clothing against the COVID-19 coronavirus uses a self check-in machine at Incheon international airport, west of Seoul, on March 17, 2020. (AFP)
A shopper walks through an aisle empty of pasta, rice, beans and soup, amid an atmosphere of growing numbers of coronavirus cases, at a Loblaws supermarket in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 14, 2020. (REUTERS)
A man wears a mask and a hat with an Irish symbol of shamrock designs as he walks in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP)
People wearing face masks walk along rapeseed farm where canola oil is taken in Jiujiang, Chinaís central Jiangxi province on March 14, 2020. (AFP)
  • The Emergency Measures Act has only been used once since the two World Wars
OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday urged Canadians to hunker down for possibly weeks or months of business closures and home-stay to prevent the spread of new coronavirus.
He said his government was preparing to roll out a new package of financial supports — worth Can$25 billion ($18 billion), according to public broadcaster CBC — to ease the burden on Canadians and their businesses.
His government is also considering using the Emergency Measures Act, an extremely rare measure.
“We don’t know exactly how long this is going to take,” Trudeau said of the health crisis.
“It could be weeks. It could be months,” he told a news conference outside his residence where he and his family are self-isolating after his wife Sophie tested positive for the COVID-19 illness.
“But we will be there, standing together to support Canadians in order to get through this extremely difficult time.”
According to public health officials, the number of cases in Canada has risen to nearly 600, including eight deaths. The latest fatalities, one in Ontario province and three in British Columbia, were recorded on Tuesday.
The Emergency Measures Act has only been used once since the two World Wars. It would allow the government to suspend civil liberties and impose restrictions on the movement of people and goods — which so far have been mostly voluntary.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said turning to emergency measures would be a “last resort.”
“It’s a very serious step, which grants extraordinary powers to the federal government,” she acknowledged. “We would never introduce it without careful consultation.”

During the First and Second World Wars, it was used to intern thousands of recent immigrants labeled “enemy aliens.”
It was last used when it was still known as the War Measures Act and Trudeau’s father, then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau, invoked it to deploy soldiers during the 1970 October Crisis in Quebec province after the kidnappings of British and Quebec officials by the Front de Liberation du Quebec.
On Monday, Canada closed its border to most foreigners except Americans.
Airlines were ordered not to allow passengers with flu-like symptoms to board, while all inbound international flights will be redirected to airports in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver, where public health screenings will be stepped up.
On Tuesday WestJet, Canada’s second largest airline, announced it was suspending international flights, after flagship carrier Air Canada said it would soon halve its number of foreign flights.
Public broadcaster CBC said the aid package would be disbursed through existing programs such as employment insurance and a child tax benefit. The broadcaster cited an unnamed government official as saying: “People need rent money and groceries. Businesses need to bridge to better times.”
“As much as possible, stay home,” Trudeau urged on Tuesday. “Don’t go out unless you absolutely have to. Work remotely if you can. Let the kids run around a bit in the house.”
With young people not getting the message, Quebec province on Tuesday enlisted the help of artists and athletes including Samuel Piette, a player with Montreal Impact of Major League Soccer.
“This is not the time to have parties,” Quebec Premier Francois Legault said.
 
 

French pharmaceutical Sanofi offers anti-malaria treatment for COVID-19 after ‘promising’ trials

Updated 18 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

French pharmaceutical Sanofi offers anti-malaria treatment for COVID-19 after ‘promising’ trials

  • Sanofi said it was ready to offer France millions of doses of Plaquenil
  • Several experts called for caution in the absence of further studies
Updated 18 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A leading French pharmaceutical company said it could potentially treat 300,000 COVID-19 patients with the anti-malarial drug Plaquenil after what it described as “promising” test results.

Sanofi said it was ready to offer France millions of doses of Plaquenil, a spokesperson for the laboratory told AFP, adding that the group was ready to work with French health authorities “to confirm these results.”

The study on 24 patients with coronavirus using Plaquenil, a hydroxychloroquine molecule, which has also been used for decades for the treatment of autoimmune diseases like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis.

Six days after the start of taking Plaquenil, the virus had disappeared in three-quarters of those treated, said Professor Didier Raoult, who is director of the Institut Hospitalo-Universitaire de Marseille.

The French government said the clinical trials were “promising” and would be extended to more patients.

These new clinical trials “will be carried out with a team independent from Professor (Didier) Raoult”, said spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye after a Council of Ministers, stressing that at this stage there was “no scientific evidence” that this treatment works.

Several experts called for caution in the absence of further studies due to the dangers of side effects.

“I have taken note of the results and have given the authorization so that a larger trial by other teams can be initiated as soon as possible on a larger number of patients,” said Minister of Health Olivier Veran.

Topics: coronavirus

