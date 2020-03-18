BMW to shut down European factories over virus

You are here

This photo taken on June 8, 2019 shows people looking at BMW cars in the 18th Shenyang, International Automobile Industry Expo in Shenyang, in China's northeastern Liaoning province. (File/AFP)
  • BMW warned that profits this year would be significantly lower as a result of the crisis
  • The German government has already simplified rules governing compensation for workers whose hours are slashed during the crisis
FRANKFURT: German carmaker BMW said Wednesday it would close European and South African factories accounting for half its output for a month, matching other car giants stricken by coronavirus containment measures.

It also warned that profits this year would be significantly lower as a result of the crisis.

“From today, we will shut down our European car factories and the Rosslyn factory in South Africa,” chief executive Oliver Zipse said, adding that the interruption is expected for now to last “until April 19.”

BMW’s factories around Europe — in Bavaria, elsewhere in Germany and further afield — combined with the South Africa plant accounted for half the 2.56 million cars the group built in 2019.

Around Europe, other manufacturers including Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler, Volkswagen, Ford, Fiat and Peugeot have also moved to shut factory doors through the coronavirus crisis.

“As for many goods, demand for cars will sink sharply” because of the virus and associated containment measures, BMW CEO Zipse said.

Workers at the Munich-based group benefit from “highly flexible and effective working-time tools” that can help cushion the impact, he added.

The German government has already simplified rules governing compensation for workers whose hours are slashed during the crisis.

BMW finance director Nicolas Peter said the group now expects pre-tax profits this year to be “significantly lower” than the 7.1 billion euros ($7.8 billion) reported in 2019.

“Measures related to the coronavirus will have a significant impact on the course of our business,” Peter said.

Harrow School in London closes after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

  • King Ghazi bin Faisal, who ruled Iraq from 1933 to 1939, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II are among the school's alumni
  • The headmaster of the £41,000-a-year school said in a letter to parents that a student who returned home to avoid a quarantine restriction had tested positive for COVID-19
LONDON: One of the UK’s most prestigious boarding schools has closed after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.
Harrow School in north-west London, which teaches boys aged 13 to 18, has stopped all lessons and the 830 pupils who board are being sent home, the Daily Mail reported.
Students will instead be taught online until the end of the current term.
The headmaster of the £41,000-a-year school said in a letter to parents that a student who returned home to avoid a quarantine restriction had tested positive for COVID-19.
Some members of the teaching and non-teaching staff are also self-isolating at home in line with UK government advice.
The letter also stated that a number of students were showing symptoms related to coronavirus.
“The number of boys presenting with the symptoms associated with COVID-19 and the nature of boarding life at Harrow have led us to conclude with regret that the school cannot continue to operate until the end of term,” the letter said.
“This decision has been taken exclusively because it is no longer possible to adequately operate the support necessary for full boarding.”
Harrow is considered one of the most elite boarding schools in the UK.
King Ghazi bin Faisal, who ruled Iraq from 1933 to 1939, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II are among it’s alumni.
The closure comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the government would be taking decisions imminently on the possible closure of schools, with some forced to partially or fully close due to the spread of coronavirus.
Currently, head-teachers are being forced to make unilateral decisions about closing as they struggle to cope amid rising staff and student absences.

