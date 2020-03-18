You are here

  • Home
  • The Weeknd reveals track list for new album ‘After Hours’

The Weeknd reveals track list for new album ‘After Hours’

The hotly-anticipated album is set to drop on March 20. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/chhzy

Updated 18 March 2020
Arab News

The Weeknd reveals track list for new album ‘After Hours’

Updated 18 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: With the release of his fourth studio album just days away, Canadian singer The Weeknd unveiled the 14-song track list for his forthcoming EP “After Hours” via Instagram this week. 

Alongside the recently released singles “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless” are tracks entitled “Scared to Live,” which he performed on “Saturday Night Live” and song titles “Hardest to Love,” “Save Your Tears,” and “Until I Bleed Out.”



View this post on Instagram


Track List... 3 MORE DAYS

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

Notably, the track list the singer shared does not include any features. His After Hours world tour features artists Don Toliver, Sabrina Claudia and 88GLAM as openers and has yet to be rescheduled given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The hotly-anticipated album is set to drop on March 20 via his label XO/Republic Records.

Topics: The Weeknd

Actor Jared Leto only just found out about the coronavirus, goes from isolation to isolation

The actor found out about the coronavirus pandemic 12 days late. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 March 2020
AP

Actor Jared Leto only just found out about the coronavirus, goes from isolation to isolation

Updated 18 March 2020
AP

LOS ANGELES: Jared Leto says he just emerged from the desert to find a world transformed.

“Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert, the “Suicide Squad” and “Dallas Buyers Club” actor said on Twitter. “We were totally isolated, No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility,” Leto says he was stunned to find much of the world shut down and sheltering over the new coronavirus pandemic, which had long since begun but had not yet had such vast impact on life in the U.S. when he left.

“Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing - to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on.”

Topics: Jared Leto

Latest updates

Pandemic could make another 25 million jobless: UN
Virus-hit British cruise ship docks in Cuba
Science and technology city, telecom company support distance learning at universities in Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus
Zlatan Ibrahimovic sets up fundraiser for Italian hospitals battling coronavirus pandemic
Harrow School in London closes after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.