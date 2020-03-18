The Weeknd reveals track list for new album ‘After Hours’

DUBAI: With the release of his fourth studio album just days away, Canadian singer The Weeknd unveiled the 14-song track list for his forthcoming EP “After Hours” via Instagram this week.

Alongside the recently released singles “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless” are tracks entitled “Scared to Live,” which he performed on “Saturday Night Live” and song titles “Hardest to Love,” “Save Your Tears,” and “Until I Bleed Out.”

Notably, the track list the singer shared does not include any features. His After Hours world tour features artists Don Toliver, Sabrina Claudia and 88GLAM as openers and has yet to be rescheduled given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The hotly-anticipated album is set to drop on March 20 via his label XO/Republic Records.