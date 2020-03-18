Pandemic could make another 25 million jobless, 1.7 in Arab world: UN

You are here

The Geneva-based agency said “an internationally coordinated policy response” could help mitigate such losses through worker protections, fiscal stimulus, and support for jobs and wages. (File/Reuters)
GENEVA: The COVID-19 pandemic will significantly increase global unemployment, leaving up to 25 million more people out of work, and will dramatically slash workers’ incomes, the United Nations said Wednesday.
In a fresh study, the International Labour Organization warned that the economic and labor crisis sparked by the spread of the new coronavirus, which has now killed more than 8,000 people worldwide, will have “far-reaching impacts on labor market outcomes.”
“This is no longer only a global health crisis, it is also a major labor market and economic crisis that is having a huge impact on people,” ILO chief Guy Ryder said in a statement.
The UN agency’s study suggested the world should prepare to see a “significant rise in unemployment and underemployment in the wake of the virus.”
Presenting different scenarios depending on how quickly and with what level of coordination governments react, it found that even in the best-case scenario, 5.3 million more people will be pushed into unemployment by the crisis.
At the high-end meanwhile, 24.7 million more people will become jobless, on top of the 188 million registered as unemployed in 2019, the study found.
“By comparison, the 2008-9 global financial crisis increased global unemployment by 22 million,” the ILO said.
It warned that “underemployment is also expected to increase on a large scale, as the economic consequences of the virus outbreak translate into reductions in working hours and wages.”
Self-employment in developing countries, which often serves to cushion the impact of economic shifts, might not do so this time due to the severe restrictions being placed on the movement of people and goods.

 Meanwhile, the UN Economic Commission for Western Asia warned on Wednesday that the pandemic threatens to wipe out more than 1.7 million jobs across the Arab world this year.
Arab nations’ gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to shrink by at least $42 billion in 2020, hit by plunging oil prices and virus-linked shutdowns, it said.
“More than 1.7 million jobs could be lost in 2020, with the unemployment rate increasing by 1.2 percentage points,” the report said.
“Unlike in the aftermath of the global 2008 financial crisis, employment is expected to be affected across all sectors.”
Reductions in access to work will also mean “large income losses for workers,” ILO said.
“The study estimates these as being between $860 billion and $3.4 trillion by the end of 2020,” it said, warning that “this will translate into falls in consumption of goods and services, in turn affecting the prospects for businesses and economies.”
The number of people who live in poverty despite holding one or more jobs will also increase significantly, the study said, estimating that between 8.8 and 35 million more people will be added to the ranks of the working poor.
“The strain on incomes resulting from the decline in economic activity will devastate workers close to or below the poverty line,” it said.
The ILO called for urgent, large-scale and coordinated measures to protect workers in the workplace, stimulate the economy and employment and support jobs and income, including through social protections, paid leave and other subsidies.
The agency pointed out that some groups will be disproportionately impacted by the jobs crisis, including youth, older workers, women and migrants, in a way that could increase already soaring inequality.
“In 2008, the world presented a united front to address the consequences of the global financial crisis, and the worst was averted,” Ryder pointed out.
“We need that kind of leadership and resolve now.”

WASHINGTON: Bernie Sanders was talking to advisers on Wednesday as pressure mounted on the leftist Vermont senator to end his White House campaign following a drubbing by Joe Biden in the latest Democratic primaries.
As the coronavirus outbreak played havoc with the primary schedule, calls grew among Democrats for Sanders to bow out to allow the centrist Biden to focus on beating President Donald Trump in November.
Biden, 77, trounced Sanders, 78, in the three states which went to the polls on Tuesday — Arizona, Florida and Illinois — to build up an all-but impregnable lead in the number of delegates needed to head the Democratic ticket.
“The race for the nomination is over,” said Democratic strategist David Axelrod, who ran Barack Obama’s two presidential campaigns. “That is the reality Bernie Sanders faces.”
The Sanders campaign strongly denied a press report he was suspending his campaign and had halted Facebook advertising, but did say it was “assessing” the future.
“The next primary contest is at least three weeks away,” campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement. “Senator Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.
“In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak.”
Several states have postponed primaries because of the pandemic and both candidates have been forced to halt public rallies and turn to virtual campaigning.
Former vice president Biden trounced Sanders in each of Tuesday’s battlegrounds, taking 62 percent of the vote in Florida against 23 percent for Sanders and winning by 59 percent to 36 percent in Illinois.
In Arizona, Biden had nearly 44 percent to Sanders’ nearly 32 percent.
Voters had also been scheduled to go to the polls in Ohio but the governor of the midwestern state postponed the election citing the coronavirus outbreak.
The surging Biden has now won 19 of the 24 contests, with just over half still to be held.
The victories underscored his position as the clear frontrunner and the eagerness of Democratic leaders and party rank and file to come together around a moderate standardbearer to challenge Trump.
According to a count by RealClearPolitics, Biden has racked up 1,153 delegates to Sanders’ 874, with 1,991 needed to capture the nomination.
Given Biden’s substantial lead in opinion polls in many of the states yet to hold primaries, Sanders faces an uphill battle.
Former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri urged him to drop out.
“I think it is time,” McCaskill told MSNBC. “Bernie’s going to have plenty of delegates and power to influence the platform,” she said of the policies to be declared at the party’s July convention.
Biden said he was closer to securing the nomination and was building “a broad coalition” that the party requires to defeat Trump.
“The next president will have to salvage our reputation, rebuild confidence in our leadership, and mobilize our country and our allies to rapidly meet new challenges — like future pandemics. We need a leader who will be ready on day one,” he said in a tweet Wednesday.
From the White House, Trump taunted the Democrats, repeating his accusation that the party elite sabotaged Sanders — whom the president’s own campaign views as the weaker potential opponent.
The Democratic National Committee “will have gotten their fondest wish and defeated Bernie Sanders, far ahead of schedule,” Trump tweeted.
“Now they are doing everything possible to be nice to him in order to keep his supporters. Bernie has given up, just like he did last time. He will be dropping out soon!” Trump said, referring to Sanders’ failed fight for the nomination in 2016.
Trump also appeared to be attempting to rile up Sanders’ supporters, whose willingness to transfer their support to Biden could be crucial in the November contest.
Biden for his part has experienced an astonishing change of fortune — his campaign was left for dead just one month ago after poor showings in early voting states.
Sanders meanwhile has struggled against perceptions that he is too far left to defeat Trump.
He admitted as much last week when he said Democratic voters have told him they back his agenda of health care for all and battling income inequality, but they were voting for Biden because he has a better chance of winning back the White House.

