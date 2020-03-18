You are here

  • Home
  • US calls Afghan prisoner swap ‘urgent’ amid coronavirus

US calls Afghan prisoner swap ‘urgent’ amid coronavirus

U.S. special envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, talks with local reporters at the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan November 18, 2018. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m3bzj

Updated 18 March 2020
AFP

US calls Afghan prisoner swap ‘urgent’ amid coronavirus

Updated 18 March 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday pressed the Afghan government and Taliban to move ahead with a delayed plan to free prisoners, saying the coronavirus crisis created urgency.
The US signed a February 29 deal with the Taliban that set in motion the withdrawal of forces and called for the release of captives ahead of talks between the Islamist insurgents and the Kabul government.
But the internationally recognized government, which was already reluctant, has put off the release, saying Kabul needed time to review the identities of prisoners.
“The United States would like to see prisoner releases begin as soon as possible in line with the US-Taliban agreement,” said Zalmay Khalilzad, the US negotiator who brokered the deal with the Taliban.
“Coronavirus makes prisoner releases urgent; time is of the essence,” he wrote on Twitter.
He said that the global pandemic meant the two sides would likely need to hold talks virtually, although he still voiced hope for a face-to-face meeting.
He had earlier called for the insurgents and government representatives to meet in Qatar, the site of a year of US-Taliban negotiations, to agree on the logistics of the prisoner swap.
Khalilzad said that the Taliban, who have not renounced violence against the government, have agreed to the key demand of the government that freed guerrillas not return to battle.
“The Taliban commit that released prisoners will abide by the commitments made in the peace agreement and not return to the battlefield. A violation will undermine the peace process,” Khalilzad said.
The Taliban have demanded the release of 5,000 prisoners before meeting with the government for talks, which Norway had offered to hold starting March 10.
President Ashraf Ghani had agreed to release 1,500 captives with the remaining 3,500 to be freed as negotiations begin.
But the Taliban rejected the offer and the government’s release of prisoners did not begin as decreed on Saturday.
The Taliban under the agreement would free 1,000 captives.
The United States is hoping to pull all of its troops out of Afghanistan and end its longest-ever war, which was launched after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Topics: US Afghanistan Taliban prisoner swap

Refugees in limbo at Turkish-Greek border

Updated 27 min 53 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Refugees in limbo at Turkish-Greek border

Updated 27 min 53 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: As the EU sealed off its borders to try to prevent the aggressive spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the 10,000 refugees amassed along the Turkish-Greek border are bearing the human cost.

The leaders of Turkey, Germany, France, and Britain discussed the latest situation in Syria’s rebel-held northern province of Idlib and the situation of refugees on the border of Turkey and Greece at a televised meeting on Tuesday. Thousands of refugees flocked to the border after Ankara announced that it would no longer stop them from reaching to Europe.

But no further detail was given to the public about the decisions taken at the tele-summit, leaving the refugee issue in limbo.

According to Kenneth Roth, executive director at Human Rights Watch, the real issue is not the current number of asylum seekers at the Turkish-Greek border, shameful as it is that Greece is ripping up its legal obligations to let them submit their asylum claims by violently returning them to Turkey, all with an acquiescent nod from the EU.

“The real issue is whether three-to-four million civilians in Syria’s Idlib province will soon join them. That depends on whether the European powers put tough pressure on Putin — meaning the threat of targeted sanctions on the top Russian officials involved — if he suspends the current cease-fire in Idlib as he has done countless times in the past,” he told Arab News.

Turkey already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, and is unwilling to take in more.

According to Roth, the only way to prevent a mass exodus from Idlib, after any potential indiscriminate bombardment of civilians, is with tough, targeted pressure on Putin now.

“The summit participants didn’t speak publicly about this central issue. I certainly hope it dominated their private conversation,” he said.

Dr. Christina Bache, visiting fellow at London School of Economics and Political Science, said that the tele-summit between Turkey, France, and Germany on Tuesday failed to result in a coherent strategy to address the war in Syria or the humanitarian implications of the war.

“The EU and Turkey’s failure to pursue a principled human-rights approach to migration management has once again been on display this past month. Turkey’s governing Justice and Development Party will likely continue to exploit rising anti-immigrant sentiment in Europe coupled with growing concern over the coronavirus pandemic for the sake of political opportunism,” she told Arab News.

For its part, Bache said, the EU will likely continue to export migration management to third countries despite their authoritarian tendencies, justify the securitization of migration, and disperse additional funding to stem irregular migration rather than address the root causes of the phenomenon.

According to Bache, Syrians have borne the brunt of an increasingly authoritarian Turkey, its deteriorating relationship with the EU, and the EU’s failure to address its institutional deficiencies in migration management.

“The humanitarian situation in Idlib is catastrophic. Nearly one million people have been displaced by the fighting and require immediate humanitarian aid. The current cease-fire should hold and humanitarian organizations should be allowed into the area to meet the needs of civilians,” she said.

Topics: China Coronavirus Greece Turkey

Related

Middle-East
Greek police use tear gas on migrants at Turkish border
World
Leaders shut Europe’s borders to fight outbreak

Latest updates

Amman to close all its borders: Jordan army
Refugees in limbo at Turkish-Greek border
French police impose over 4,000 fines for violating lockdown rules
Malaysia exempts palm plantations from virus closures
IMF rejects Maduro’s bid for emergency loan to fight virus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.