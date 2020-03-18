Saudi media personalities launch coronavirus campaign for foreign workers

DAMMAM: Media personalities, doctors and social media influencers in the Eastern Province have banded together to launch an awareness campaign supporting the Saudi government’s efforts to keep people safe and informed about the dangers of the spread of the coronavirus.

The campaign — which roughly translates as “With awareness, we can!” — targets foreign workers to educate them about the virus, inform them of the symptoms as well as preventative measures to educate them on how to prevent the spread of the infection and increase the response rate.‎

It includes printing and distributing educational leaflets, sharing information about the virus, and printing roll-ups about the prevention methods for the virus.

The campaign primarily targets foreign workers by instructing them on not being drawn into rumors and taking information from official sources about the dangers of this pandemic, protecting themselves from the transmission of infection and staying away from crowds.

In the first stage the campaign targeted between 30 to 50 workers, but the number has reached 1,300 workers in various cities of the Eastern Province.

According to organizers, the goal of the campaign is to target groups who may not have information on coronavirus prevention due to lack of accessibility in their respective languages.