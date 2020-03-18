You are here

UK closes schools as coronavirus deaths rise

A school child walks in Westminster as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 18, 2020. (Reuters)
  • Death toll reached 104, up from 71 in a day
  • Johnson says there is 'massive effort' to build enough ventilators to treat the worst-hit patients
LONDON: Britain announced Wednesday it would be closing schools in the coming days to stem the spread of coronavirus, as the death toll topped 100 and Londoners braced for tougher measures to tackle the outbreak.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had held off following the lead of other European countries in shutting schools, because of the impact it would have on the workforce.
But as the outbreak spreads and the death toll reached 104, up from 71 in a day, he said schools would be closed indefinitely later this week.
"After schools shut their gates from Friday afternoon, they will remain closed," he told his daily news conference, without giving a date for their re-opening.
Exceptions will be made for key workers -- including healthcare staff, police and delivery drivers -- and for the most vulnerable children.
Johnson earlier this week advised people to work from home and avoid unnecessary social contact and travel, warning the infection rate was starting to spike.
On Wednesday he said this was having an effect but repeated advice for people with symptoms to self-isolate for between one and two weeks, depending on circumstances.
"Everyone must follow the advice to protect themselves and their families, but also, more importantly to protect the wider public," he said.
Johnson added that "we will not hesitate to bring forward further and faster measures."
Speculation is rife that London in particular could soon be subject to more draconian measures, as the capital records the most number of cases.
"We know London is ahead of the rest of us so we may see more stringent measures than even those that we have announced so far being taken," Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in Edinburgh earlier.
The government will on Thursday introduce legislation giving it emergency powers to deal with the outbreak, including to close premises and restrict gatherings.
Lawmakers were earlier told to stay away from Johnson's weekly question time in parliament amid warnings that Westminster is a particularly infectious area.
Some 25 MPs, including a cabinet minister, are already thought to have isolated themselves.
"There's a lot of COVID-19 in Westminster," tweeted epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson, a government adviser, as he announced that he had also developed symptoms.
MPs will gather on Thursday however to debate new emergency legislation to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, which ministers hope to push through within days.
The government says its powers will only be used when "absolutely necessary" and the bill has support from opposition parties.
But some MPs voiced concern at the sweeping nature and duration of the proposals, and the effect on civil liberties.
Johnson's government has come under pressure to do more to tackle the outbreak of COVID-19, given the tough lockdowns imposed in other European countries.
But he insisted all action was driven by the science, adding: "We're going to do the right measures at the right time."
So far Britain has around 2,600 cases, but chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance this week warned that 55,000 Britons could have the virus at a "reasonable" estimate.
The new social distancing advice sparked warnings that many businesses, particularly in the hospitality industry, could go bust.
The FTSE 100 slumped again Wednesday, dropping as much as 5.0 percent in morning trade, while the pound hit its lowest level since 1985 against the dollar, touching $1.1828.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday announced a package of support for businesses, including government-backed loans of at least £330 billion ($395 billion, 360 billion euros).
On Wednesday, Johnson also promised legislation to protect individuals unable to pay their rent because of job losses caused by the crisis to avoid evictions.

Sanders to ‘assess’ campaign after primary drubbing by Biden

  • As the coronavirus outbreak played havoc with the primary schedule, calls grew among Democrats for Sanders to bow out
  • Biden, 77, trounced Sanders, 78, in the three states which went to the polls on Tuesday — Arizona, Florida and Illinois
WASHINGTON: Bernie Sanders was talking to advisers on Wednesday as pressure mounted on the leftist Vermont senator to end his White House campaign following a drubbing by Joe Biden in the latest Democratic primaries.
As the coronavirus outbreak played havoc with the primary schedule, calls grew among Democrats for Sanders to bow out to allow the centrist Biden to focus on beating President Donald Trump in November.
Biden, 77, trounced Sanders, 78, in the three states which went to the polls on Tuesday — Arizona, Florida and Illinois — to build up an all-but impregnable lead in the number of delegates needed to head the Democratic ticket.
“The race for the nomination is over,” said Democratic strategist David Axelrod, who ran Barack Obama’s two presidential campaigns. “That is the reality Bernie Sanders faces.”
The Sanders campaign strongly denied a press report he was suspending his campaign and had halted Facebook advertising, but did say it was “assessing” the future.
“The next primary contest is at least three weeks away,” campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement. “Senator Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.
“In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak.”
Several states have postponed primaries because of the pandemic and both candidates have been forced to halt public rallies and turn to virtual campaigning.
Former vice president Biden trounced Sanders in each of Tuesday’s battlegrounds, taking 62 percent of the vote in Florida against 23 percent for Sanders and winning by 59 percent to 36 percent in Illinois.
In Arizona, Biden had nearly 44 percent to Sanders’ nearly 32 percent.
Voters had also been scheduled to go to the polls in Ohio but the governor of the midwestern state postponed the election citing the coronavirus outbreak.
The surging Biden has now won 19 of the 24 contests, with just over half still to be held.
The victories underscored his position as the clear frontrunner and the eagerness of Democratic leaders and party rank and file to come together around a moderate standardbearer to challenge Trump.
According to a count by RealClearPolitics, Biden has racked up 1,153 delegates to Sanders’ 874, with 1,991 needed to capture the nomination.
Given Biden’s substantial lead in opinion polls in many of the states yet to hold primaries, Sanders faces an uphill battle.
Former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri urged him to drop out.
“I think it is time,” McCaskill told MSNBC. “Bernie’s going to have plenty of delegates and power to influence the platform,” she said of the policies to be declared at the party’s July convention.
Biden said he was closer to securing the nomination and was building “a broad coalition” that the party requires to defeat Trump.
“The next president will have to salvage our reputation, rebuild confidence in our leadership, and mobilize our country and our allies to rapidly meet new challenges — like future pandemics. We need a leader who will be ready on day one,” he said in a tweet Wednesday.
From the White House, Trump taunted the Democrats, repeating his accusation that the party elite sabotaged Sanders — whom the president’s own campaign views as the weaker potential opponent.
The Democratic National Committee “will have gotten their fondest wish and defeated Bernie Sanders, far ahead of schedule,” Trump tweeted.
“Now they are doing everything possible to be nice to him in order to keep his supporters. Bernie has given up, just like he did last time. He will be dropping out soon!” Trump said, referring to Sanders’ failed fight for the nomination in 2016.
Trump also appeared to be attempting to rile up Sanders’ supporters, whose willingness to transfer their support to Biden could be crucial in the November contest.
Biden for his part has experienced an astonishing change of fortune — his campaign was left for dead just one month ago after poor showings in early voting states.
Sanders meanwhile has struggled against perceptions that he is too far left to defeat Trump.
He admitted as much last week when he said Democratic voters have told him they back his agenda of health care for all and battling income inequality, but they were voting for Biden because he has a better chance of winning back the White House.

