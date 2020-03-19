You are here

  • Saudis take on self-isolation through the internet

Saudis take on self-isolation through the internet

Schools and universities have shifted to online classes to protect staff and students, while many companies have began allowing their staff to work remotely. (Shutterstock)
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • Public urged to stay in their homes to reduce possibility of further virus outbreak
JEDDAH: As Saudis go head-to-head with the coronavirus, taking precautionary measures through self-isolation, the internet has become an essential tool for them, whether for business purposes, school or leisure.

The Saudi government has urged the public to stay in their homes to reduce the possibility of further virus outbreak.

Schools and universities have shifted to online classes to protect staff and students, while many companies have began allowing their staff to work remotely.

English instructor at a university in Jeddah, Amani Al-Ghoraibi, told Arab News that the staff faced some trouble initially.

“Weak internet connection, loss of sound, inability to log in, the system crashing, initial difficulty using the program for both students and instructors (were among the issues), but the university really did a great job solving these issues,” she said. The Blackboard page became easily accessible by hyperlinking it to the university’s main page, said Al-Ghoraibi, adding that customer services became available for immediate assistance, and the university then updated the Blackboard system entirely.

“They’re currently conducting meetings and workshops online and joined by over 250 university instructors, heads of departments, admins, and so on, to help with the issue of assessing the students fairly through online exams, assignments, quizzes and other modes of assessments,” she said.

Students have been surprisingly responsive and active in class, she added, due to the programs and applications’ availability on smartphones, iPads, laptops and desktop computers.

“The online classes are also saved and recorded on Blackboard itself, so students always have the option to go back and review the class whenever they want to,” Al-Ghoraibi said.

Nora Al-Rifai, a head of training programs at a company from Jeddah, had planned to use the self-isolation period to use less technology and read more, but the internet has proved inescapable. “I’ve been playing video games and browsing Netflix, doing a bit of online shopping to catch up on things I never bothered to purchase,” she told Arab News.

Although there is seemingly more demand on internet services, Al-Rifai has not experienced any lag in the connection.

“Working from home isn’t as stressful either, as most training programs we’ve had scheduled have been postponed until further notice. I think it’s quite beneficial to do so with the current crisis, but we can also learn more about how to work under unprecedented circumstances and emergencies,” she said.

Nineteen-year-old Dina Ajjaj from Jeddah has been attending virtual classes for almost two weeks as a university freshman. She found the concept of distance learning difficult. “I’m kind of suffering to keep up with my classes as the servers can’t handle the massive number of users,” she told Arab News.

Ajjaj did not find it easy to concentrate on the lessons, with her focus straying due to worries of losing internet connection. On a more positive note, she said she was using the time to increase her self-awareness. “I’m trying out some hobbies, from reading books to meditation.

Self-quarantine really puts a strain on one’s mental and psychological state,” Ajjaj said. She thinks it is the right decision healthwise to prevent the spread of the virus, but she cannot wait to go back to class, meet new people and spend time in the sun.

DiplomaticQuarter: UK envoy thanks Saudi health officials, updates British nationals on COVID-19

Updated 27 min 45 sec ago

DiplomaticQuarter: UK envoy thanks Saudi health officials, updates British nationals on COVID-19

Updated 27 min 45 sec ago

The UK Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton has thanked the Saudi authorities for their hard work containing the spread of coronavirus, and updated British nationals in the Kingdom on COVID-19, asking them to follow official advice.

In a video message posted on his Twitter page, Crompton said: “I am the British ambassador to Saudi Arabia; I want to update the British nationals in the Kingdom on the latest developments around COVID-19.

“Please do subscribe to our travel advice from gov.uk to receive notifications (and) follow us on the UK Embassy’s social media channels, we should all try to keep up to date and follow advice from the Saudi authorities,” he said.

“I and my team in the embassy hold regular discussions with the Saudi authorities. If you or any of your family have returned from the UK since March 13, you will have to stay at home for 14 days. If you or your dependents experience symptoms, you should stay at home and call 937 — the official Saudi emergency line for COVID-19. Be prepared to stay at home in self isolation,” he explained.

“If you are a British national visiting Saudi Arabia or wish to return to the UK, please get in touch with your travel operator, insurance company or airline for advice,” Crompton added.

“I know that this is a worrying time for everybody, I wish you all good health. I would like to thank the Saudi authorities for all they are doing to keep us safe and well — particular thanks to all those working in the health care sector in Saudi Arabia for their hard work to keep us all healthy,” he said. “We now advise against all nonessential travel overseas.”

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) now advises UK citizens against all nonessential travel worldwide, effective immediately and applicable for at least the next 30 days.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to unprecedented international border closures and other restrictions. The FCO travel advice warned all countries could restrict travel without notice at any moment.

Crompton, who replaced Simon Collis as UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia in February 2020, recently met King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The meeting sought to support the strategic engagement between the UK and Saudi Arabia on humanitarian issues.

“Working together we can achieve more to help those most in need,” Crompton said.

