Saudi public prosecution bureau arrests and prosecutes coronavirus rumor monger

RIYADH: The Saudi Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution arrested a person who shared and produced content on social media, including rumors and news from unknown sources, about the novel coronavirus (COVID-9), affecting public order.

“By examining digital evidence and information identifiers, the suspect has been arrested, interrogated and charged with producing COVID-19 rumors and news from unknown sources that affect public order and undermine trust in the strength and immunity of the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the competent authorities,” a bureau source said.

The individual’s file has been referred to the relevant court, the source added, with the possibility of five years’ imprisonment and a fine of SR3 million ($800,000), in addition to confiscation of equipment used for the offense according to Article 6 of the Saudi Anti-Cyber Crimes Law.

The source highlighted that this penalty also affects everyone who participated in said crime by agreement, assistance or incitement, and all those who produced, prepared, sent or stored anything that might affect public order through the internet or a computer.

On the subject of the virus, the source urged the public to seek information from official sources only, to reference them, and fully cooperate with coronavirus-related decisions and instructions issued by the relevant authorities in order to avoid criminal liability.

