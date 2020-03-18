You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi public prosecution bureau arrests and prosecutes coronavirus rumor monger

Saudi public prosecution bureau arrests and prosecutes coronavirus rumor monger

The person shared and produced content on social media about COVID-19 deemed by authorities to be rumors. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zf897

Updated 25 sec ago
SPA

Saudi public prosecution bureau arrests and prosecutes coronavirus rumor monger

  • The public to seek information from official sources only
Updated 25 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution arrested a person who shared and produced content on social media, including rumors and news from unknown sources, about the novel coronavirus (COVID-9), affecting public order.

“By examining digital evidence and information identifiers, the suspect has been arrested, interrogated and charged with producing COVID-19 rumors and news from unknown sources that affect public order and undermine trust in the strength and immunity of the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the competent authorities,” a bureau source said.

The individual’s file has been referred to the relevant court, the source added, with the possibility of five years’ imprisonment and a fine of SR3 million ($800,000), in addition to confiscation of equipment used for the offense according to Article 6 of the Saudi Anti-Cyber Crimes Law.

The source highlighted that this penalty also affects everyone who participated in said crime by agreement, assistance or incitement, and all those who produced, prepared, sent or stored anything that might affect public order through the internet or a computer.

On the subject of the virus, the source urged the public to seek information from official sources only, to reference them, and fully cooperate with coronavirus-related decisions and instructions issued by the relevant authorities in order to avoid criminal liability.
 

 

Topics: China Coronavirus Saudi COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Health Ministry announces 67 new cases of coronavirus
Special
Media
Saudi media personalities launch coronavirus campaign for foreign workers

Saudi Health Ministry announces 67 new cases of coronavirus

Updated 18 March 2020
Arab News

Saudi Health Ministry announces 67 new cases of coronavirus

  • 45 cases arrived from UK, Turkey, Spain, Switzerland, France, Indonesia and Iraq
Updated 18 March 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Health Ministry announced 67 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Kingdom to 238. 

The ministry said that highest number among the newly recorded cases was 45 arrivals to Saudi Arabia during the past two days.

These cases arrived from UK, Turkey, Spain, Switzerland, France, Indonesia and Iraq. 

They were immediately isolated from the airport and taken into quarantine, a statement from the Saudi Press Agency said. 

It said that 11 cases were individuals who were in contact with previously recorded coronavirus cases. They are also under investigation.

The ministry explained that the 67 cases were distributed as follows: 19 in Riyadh, 23 in the Eastern Province, 13 in Jeddah, 11 in Makkah, and one case in Assir. 

The ministry said the total number of coronavirus cases in the kingdom has reached 238, six of whom have recovered, and the rest are still undergoing treatment. One case is in critical condition. 

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Sport
Sport cancelations indicative of uncertain times due to coronavirus

Latest updates

Saudi public prosecution bureau arrests and prosecutes coronavirus rumor monger
British holidaymakers face being stranded in Morocco amid coronavirus chaos
UK closes schools as coronavirus deaths rise
Duterte declares ‘state of calamity’ in Philippines
Saudi Health Ministry announces 67 new cases of coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.