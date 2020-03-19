You are here

  • Home
  • Philippine stocks plunge nearly 25% after coronavirus trading halt

Philippine stocks plunge nearly 25% after coronavirus trading halt

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered more than half of its population to stay home for the next month to contain the spread of coronavirus. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4c2mk

Updated 19 March 2020
AFP

Philippine stocks plunge nearly 25% after coronavirus trading halt

  • The Southeast Asian nation was the first in the world to indefinitely suspend stock trading
  • The Philippines has recorded 202 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 17 deaths
Updated 19 March 2020
AFP

MANILA: Philippine shares plunged by nearly 25 percent on Thursday only moments after the Manila stock exchange resumed trade following a two-day trading suspension prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Southeast Asian nation was the first in the world to indefinitely suspend trading after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered more than half of its population to stay home for the next month.
Manila’s bourse had suspended operations “until further notice” in response but quickly recalled its order and reopened the market on Thursday after the government exempted it from the lockdown.
The Philippine Stock Exchange Index dropped 24 percent from Monday’s close just seconds after the opening bell, triggering a 15-minute trading halt.
It was the largest fall on record for the benchmark, Bloomberg reported.
“We were kind of expecting that the market would open quite low, especially after a two-day halt in trading,” exchange president Ramon Monzon said.
Monzon said he was in talks with Philippine regulators to implement new measures to stem market volatility, which could include additional intraday trading suspensions.
The index pared back losses in later morning trade and was down 11.9 percent shortly before the lunch break.
The Philippines has recorded 202 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 17 deaths.

Topics: Markets Philippines China Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Duterte declares ‘state of calamity’ in Philippines
World
Philippines lifts deadline for foreigners to leave amid coronavirus quarantine

Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Morocco temporarily waive airport slot rule

Updated 19 March 2020
Reuters

Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Morocco temporarily waive airport slot rule

  • Airlines around the world have canceled hundreds of flights as travel demand has been shattered by the virus epidemic
Updated 19 March 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Morocco have suspended a rule requiring airlines to use most of their scheduled services or else forfeit landing slots at airports due to the coronavirus outbreak, International Air Transport Association Africa and Middle East Vice President Muhammad Ali Albakri said on Thursday.
Airlines around the world have canceled hundreds of flights as travel demand has been shattered by the virus epidemic.

Topics: aviation China Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Dubai Morocco

Related

Saudi Arabia
Proactive approach slowed down spread of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia, says Eastern Province governor
Business & Economy
Dubai suspends issuance of permits for business events until March 31

Latest updates

Iran’s death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises to 1,284
Qatar government warns against misinformation amid earthquake claims, hints at COVID-19 gossip
Baby Talk: How much time should your baby spend in front of the TV?
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Games organizers receive Olympic flame
Under the hammer: Contemporary art from the Arab world

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.