Duterte declares ‘state of calamity’ in Philippines

Foreigners line up at the departure area of Manila's International Airport, Philippines on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP)
Ellen Aben

  • The latest presidential declaration comes one week after Duterte announced a state of national emergenc
  • Duterte on Monday also announced an “enhanced community quarantine,” implementation of which was expanded from Metro Manila to the whole of Luzon island
Ellen Aben

MANILA: President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the Philippines under a state of calamity as confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country continue to rise.
Through a presidential proclamation signed on Monday and released on Tuesday, Duterte placed the entire country under a state of calamity for six months. It could be shortened or extended as circumstances warrant.
This will allow the national government and local government units (LGUs) access to quick response funds for use in their efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus and continue to provide services to affected populations.
The latest presidential declaration comes one week after Duterte announced a state of national emergency, followed days later by implementation of community quarantine in the entire Metro Manila area as the government takes tougher measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The proclamation notes though that despite government interventions, the number of confirmed cases continues to increase.
As of Tuesday evening, there were 187 confirmed cases, but many more are suspected. There have been 14 deaths, while six patients have recovered.
Under Proclamation 929, Duterte directed all government agencies and LGUs “to render full assistance to and cooperation with each other and mobilize the necessary resources to undertake critical, urgent and appropriate disaster response aid and measures in a timely manner to curtail and eliminate the threat of COVID-19.”
All law enforcement agencies, with the support of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, were directed to undertake all necessary measures to ensure peace and order in affected areas.
Duterte on Monday night also announced an “enhanced community quarantine” — similar to a total lockdown — implementation of which was expanded from Metro Manila to the whole of Luzon island, effective March 17 until April 12. Luzon is the largest island in the country, with a population of over 50 million.
With the enhanced community quarantine in effect, everyone will have to stay at home. Residents will be allowed to leave their homes only to buy food, medicine and other things necessary for survival.
Mass gatherings are banned, public transportation and schools are suspended, and all gateways from the mainland will be closed.
Outbound passengers coming from Luzon were given 72 hours from the start of the quarantine to leave the Philippines, after which international airports on the island will be closed.
Several LGUs in the Visayas archipelago and on Mindanao island have also imposed community quarantine to prevent the entry and transmission of coronavirus in their areas.
The US government has committed more than 139 million Philippine pesos ($2.7 million) to support the Philippine Department of Health in its response to coronavirus.
The US government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), will collaborate with Philippine government counterparts to establish and implement internationally recognized infectious disease threat prevention and response strategies, and enhance infection control.
“US assistance will strengthen specimen transport systems and laboratory capacity to accurately and rapidly detect cases,” said the US Embassy in Manila.
“The assistance also will help protect health workers and patients by ensuring that hygiene products, masks, waste management supplies, and other necessary commodities are available, delivered, and managed appropriately.”

UK closes schools as coronavirus deaths rise

AFP

  • Death toll reached 104, up from 71 in a day
  • Johnson says there is 'massive effort' to build enough ventilators to treat the worst-hit patients
AFP

LONDON: Britain announced Wednesday it would be closing schools in the coming days to stem the spread of coronavirus, as the death toll topped 100 and Londoners braced for tougher measures to tackle the outbreak.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had held off following the lead of other European countries in shutting schools, because of the impact it would have on the workforce.
But as the outbreak spreads and the death toll reached 104, up from 71 in a day, he said schools would be closed indefinitely later this week.
"After schools shut their gates from Friday afternoon, they will remain closed," he told his daily news conference, without giving a date for their re-opening.
Exceptions will be made for key workers -- including healthcare staff, police and delivery drivers -- and for the most vulnerable children.
Johnson earlier this week advised people to work from home and avoid unnecessary social contact and travel, warning the infection rate was starting to spike.
On Wednesday he said this was having an effect but repeated advice for people with symptoms to self-isolate for between one and two weeks, depending on circumstances.
"Everyone must follow the advice to protect themselves and their families, but also, more importantly to protect the wider public," he said.
Johnson added that "we will not hesitate to bring forward further and faster measures."
Speculation is rife that London in particular could soon be subject to more draconian measures, as the capital records the most number of cases.
"We know London is ahead of the rest of us so we may see more stringent measures than even those that we have announced so far being taken," Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in Edinburgh earlier.
The government will on Thursday introduce legislation giving it emergency powers to deal with the outbreak, including to close premises and restrict gatherings.
Lawmakers were earlier told to stay away from Johnson's weekly question time in parliament amid warnings that Westminster is a particularly infectious area.
Some 25 MPs, including a cabinet minister, are already thought to have isolated themselves.
"There's a lot of COVID-19 in Westminster," tweeted epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson, a government adviser, as he announced that he had also developed symptoms.
MPs will gather on Thursday however to debate new emergency legislation to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, which ministers hope to push through within days.
The government says its powers will only be used when "absolutely necessary" and the bill has support from opposition parties.
But some MPs voiced concern at the sweeping nature and duration of the proposals, and the effect on civil liberties.
Johnson's government has come under pressure to do more to tackle the outbreak of COVID-19, given the tough lockdowns imposed in other European countries.
But he insisted all action was driven by the science, adding: "We're going to do the right measures at the right time."
So far Britain has around 2,600 cases, but chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance this week warned that 55,000 Britons could have the virus at a "reasonable" estimate.
The new social distancing advice sparked warnings that many businesses, particularly in the hospitality industry, could go bust.
The FTSE 100 slumped again Wednesday, dropping as much as 5.0 percent in morning trade, while the pound hit its lowest level since 1985 against the dollar, touching $1.1828.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday announced a package of support for businesses, including government-backed loans of at least £330 billion ($395 billion, 360 billion euros).
On Wednesday, Johnson also promised legislation to protect individuals unable to pay their rent because of job losses caused by the crisis to avoid evictions.

