You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia halts Islamic assembly, quarantining 9,000 people

Indonesia halts Islamic assembly, quarantining 9,000 people

Women wearing face masks stand as they queue for public bus amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Short Url

https://arab.news/b28q9

Updated 26 sec ago
AP

Indonesia halts Islamic assembly, quarantining 9,000 people

  • The four-day gathering that was to open later Thursday at a boarding school in a rural area in south Sulawesi island wasn’t approved by authorities
  • South Sulawesi Governor Nurdin Abdullah said medical teams screening more than 8,600 participants found a local man with fever who was taken to a hospital
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

MAKASSAR, Indonesia: Indonesia halted a mass congregation of nearly 9,000 Muslim pilgrims and began quarantining and checking their health Thursday to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The four-day gathering that was to open later Thursday at a boarding school in a rural area in south Sulawesi island wasn’t approved by authorities and drew fears it could widely spread the virus in the world’s fourth most populous nation.

It was organized by Jamaat Tabligh, a Muslim missionary movement that held a similar mass event in Malaysia just three weeks ago that has been linked to nearly two-thirds of that country’s 790 infections as well as dozens of cases in several other nations.

South Sulawesi Governor Nurdin Abdullah said medical teams screening more than 8,600 participants found a local man with fever who was taken to a hospital.

“We’ve worked hard in dealing with this issue, involving religious leaders and security forces. We have told the pilgrims that we are in an emergency state of coronavirus and only common discipline can break the COVID-19 widespread,” Abdullah said.

Indonesia, with a population of more than 267 million, has so far reported 227 cases with 19 deaths, the most fatalities in Southeast Asia.

Pictures and videos posted by some participants on social media showed multiple long rows of blue makeshift tents at a field on the school ground. Devotees in long white robes and skullcaps sat close to each other or slept on mats laid on the ground.

Sentot Abu Thoriq, a member of the organizing committee, said he regretted the government’s decision to nix the event that has been planned more than a year ago.

He said those who are ill have been told to stay away, and noted that those who arrived would have passed stringent health checks at the country’s airports and sea ports.
“The decision and the treatment is clearly against our faith and hurt us,” Thoriq said. “Health, illness or death is God’s destiny, we believe that God will bless and protect those who are devout.”

Abdullah said 411 foreigners from nine countries including Malaysia, Singapore and Saudi Arabia will be isolated at a hotel while pilgrims from other regions of Indonesia will be quarantined at a government dormitory. He said they will be allowed to leave later based on their ticket dates.

Local participants from Sulawesi will be escorted back to their villages. Abdullah said all Indonesians will have to face compulsory quarantine for 14 days once they reach home.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Philippine stocks plunge nearly 25% after coronavirus trading halt

Wuhan reports no new coronavirus cases, offering hope to world

Updated 41 min 9 sec ago
AP

Wuhan reports no new coronavirus cases, offering hope to world

  • News offers a rare glimmer of hope for the rest of the world as it battles the virus
  • Wuhan remains cut-off, with only those with special permission allowed to travel in or out
Updated 41 min 9 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: Last month, Wuhan was overwhelmed with thousands of new cases of coronavirus each day, but in a dramatic development that underscores just how much the outbreak has pivoted toward Europe and the United States, Chinese authorities said Thursday that the city and its surrounding province had no new cases to report.
The news offered a rare glimmer of hope for the rest of the world as it battles the virus, and perhaps a lesson in the strict measures needed to halt its spread. It came as President Donald Trump likened the fight to “a war” and invoked emergency authority to marshal industry to deal with the pandemic.
Wuhan was where the outbreak first took hold and thousands once lay sick or dying in hurriedly constructed hospitals. But Chinese authorities said Thursday that all 34 new cases recorded over the previous day had been imported from abroad.
“Today we have seen the dawn after so many days of hard effort,” said Jiao Yahui, a senior inspector of the national health commission.
While China did not report any new cases in Wuhan or Hubei province it did record eight additional deaths.
Jiao Yahui said they were “delighted to see this double-zero increase” which meant their control and medical treatment methods were working well.
Wuhan has been under a strict lockdown since January. Officials are moving to loosen travel restrictions, but only inside the surrounding province of Hubei where most checkpoints will be taken down. Wuhan remains cut-off, with only those with special permission allowed to travel in or out.
The lockdown will be lifted there only if no additional cases are reported for two consecutive weeks, which may happen next month, Li Lanjuan, a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, was quoted as saying.
The virus has infected more than 218,000 people worldwide and killed over 8,800, mostly in China, Italy and Iran. The United Nations warned that the crisis could lead to the loss of nearly 25 million jobs around the world.
More than 84,000 people overall have recovered from the virus, which causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough in most cases. Severe illness is more likely in the elderly and those with existing health problems.
Though China still has the largest number of cases, most of its patients have recovered. China even sent medical supplies to hard-hit France, returning a favor done by the French weeks ago.
But in a grim illustration of the pandemic’s shift, deaths in Italy were nearing China’s toll. Italy had more than 2,900 dead after a record one-day total of 475; China’s overall toll was around 3,200. Iran has also been hit hard, with more than 1,100 deaths.

Topics: China Coronavirus China

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Middle East nations close borders to contain coronavirus as global pandemic worsens
World
China medical expert says impact of weather on coronavirus infection rates not confirmed

Latest updates

Indonesia halts Islamic assembly, quarantining 9,000 people
French President Macron gives ‘full support’ for latest ECB measures
Mystery buyers bid for closing Australian newswire
Wuhan reports no new coronavirus cases, offering hope to world
Philippine stocks plunge nearly 25% after coronavirus trading halt

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.