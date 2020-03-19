Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Morocco temporarily waive airport slot rule

French President Macron gives ‘full support’ for latest ECB measures

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday gave his full backing for the European Central Bank’s (ECB) latest monetary stimulus measures aimed at helping the euro zone fight the global coronavirus crisis.

“Full support for the exceptional measures taken this evening by the ECB. It is now up to us, the European states, to step up to the plate via our budgetary interventions and to show a bigger financial solidarity at the heart of the euro zone,” wrote Macron on Twitter.



Plein soutien aux mesures exceptionnelles prises ce soir par la BCE. À nous États européens d’être au rendez-vous par nos interventions budgétaires et une plus grande solidarité financière au sein de la zone euro. Nos peuples et nos économies en ont besoin. https://t.co/dCV00uvmt5 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 18, 2020

The European Central Bank launched new bond purchases worth $817.1 billion at an emergency meeting late on Wednesday in a bid to stop a pandemic-induced financial rout shredding the euro zone’s economy.