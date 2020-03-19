You are here

Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Morocco temporarily waive airport slot rule

Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Morocco have suspended a rule requiring airlines to use most of their scheduled services or else forfeit landing slots at airports. (AFP)
Updated 19 March 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Morocco have suspended a rule requiring airlines to use most of their scheduled services or else forfeit landing slots at airports due to the coronavirus outbreak, International Air Transport Association Africa and Middle East Vice President Muhammad Ali Albakri said on Thursday.
Airlines around the world have canceled hundreds of flights as travel demand has been shattered by the virus epidemic.

