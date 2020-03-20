You are here

  • Home
  • Kabul: Taliban must end violence before prisoner release

Kabul: Taliban must end violence before prisoner release

Health workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant outside of a building during an awareness campaign for COVID-19 in Jalalabad on Thursday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rfj39

Updated 11 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Kabul: Taliban must end violence before prisoner release

  • Condition placed amid deepening political crisis, coronavirus outbreak
Updated 11 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Taliban must end violence before Kabul releases its imprisoned fighters, an Afghan government spokesman said on Thursday, a day after US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said Washington would like to see the process begin as soon as possible. 

Under a deal signed by the US and the Taliban in Doha on Feb. 29, the Afghan government was obliged to free 5,000 Taliban inmates in return for 1,000 members of the security forces held by the group by March 10, when the first round of intra-Afghan peace talks was expected to start.

Based on an order by President Ashraf Ghani, who took the oath of office for a second term on March 9, the prisoner release process should have started on March 14. 

 The government has not justified the delay, but following Khalilzad’s call, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s national security adviser, Faisal Javid, said on Thursday: “There has been no change with regard to the prisoner release as per the decree of the president.” However, he specified a condition under which it could begin.

“It’s important that the Taliban stop killing Afghans and Muslims, and we get assurances that those released in the name of peace wouldn’t return to battlefields again,” he said in a video message sent to the media. “It’s time for them to end violence and commit to dignified peace.”

The scheduled intra-Afghan talks have also yet to commence. As Ghani’s contender in September’s presidential election, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah announced himself as the country’s ruler and vowed to form a parallel government. Parties are divided over who should represent the government during the intra-Afghan talks.

 While Khalilzad has been trying to overcome Afghanistan’s deepening political crisis, on Wednesday evening he said the prisoner release was urgent in light of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. 

“The United States would like to see prisoner releases begin as soon as possible in line with the US -Taliban agreement. No prisoners have been released to date despite the commitment to do so expressed by both sides,” Khalilzad said in a series of Twitter posts. 

“Coronavirus makes prisoner releases urgent; time is of the essence. We are committed to do our part and after consultation with all relevant sides, the United States understands.”

Khalilzad said technical teams from both sides can work together and focus on steps to begin the prisoner release as soon as possible.

He added that he would participate in the initial meetings, although the current epidemic makes it more complex.

“While preferable to meet face-to-face, coronavirus and the resulting travel restrictions likely requires virtual engagement for now,” Khalilzad said.

“We call on all sides to avoid provocative media statements. The Taliban commit that released prisoners will abide by the commitments made in the peace agreement and not return to the battlefield. A violation will undermine the peace process.”

Analyst Taj Mohammad said the Afghan government’s condition for the prisoner release process will further delay the intra-Afghan talks and peace in the country.

“We’re in an uncertain situation now, and I think the government is attaching a condition that will lead to a postponement of the exchange and reduce hope for an earlier start of the talks,” he told Arab News.

Taliban representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Topics: Afghanistna Taliban

Related

Indonesian president faces pressure to oust health minister for sluggish coronavirus response

Updated 5 min 26 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesian president faces pressure to oust health minister for sluggish coronavirus response

  • A hashtag calling for Putranto’s dismissal was also trending on Twitter
  • As infections have spread beyond Jakarta and Java, Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan has suggested a city lockdown
Updated 5 min 26 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo is facing mounting public pressure to sack Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto amid a controversial response to the coronavirus pandemic, as cases rise and Jakarta becomes the country’s epicenter.

Putranto has been under fire for downplaying the outbreak when countries in the region have reported cases of patients with travel history to Indonesia and before the first two coronavirus positive cases in the country were confirmed in early March.

In early February, he called a Harvard report on the country’s response “insulting.” The report suggested that Indonesia should have reported confirmed infection cases and there could be undetected cases, using a scientific calculation based on extensive air travel between Indonesia and Wuhan. Putranto said Indonesia did not record any cases of infection due to the power of prayers.

“I do not pay my taxes only to be told by the health minister to pray in times of such outbreak,” Ricky Gunawan, the director of Jakarta-based advocacy group Community Legal Aid Institute (LBH Masyarakat), told Arab News on Wednesday.

LBH Masyarakat is part of a civil society coalition that has urged Widodo to dismiss the minister. The coalition wrote in a statement on Tuesday that Putranto, as the highest health authority in the country, is responsible for the sluggish response to the outbreak and the increasing rate of infection, which includes his colleague, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi.

“The health minister since the start has been showing an arrogant attitude, anti-science and continued to downplay the problem, which resulted in people being unattentive to the outbreak,” the coalition wrote.

A hashtag calling for Putranto’s dismissal was also trending on Twitter earlier this week after he was accused of using an event to discharge patients from hospital for public relations benefits on Monday. He ignored the president’s call on Sunday for the public to exercise social distancing.

“We urge the president to replace the health minister with a figure who has a better understanding of public health, who is sensitive to the crisis and will guide us through this worst health crisis,” the coalition said.

The government spokesman for the outbreak, Achmad Yurianto, said Indonesia had 55 new infections on Wednesday with 30 of them found in Jakarta, bringing the national tally to 227. Yurianto added that 11 patients had recovered, while nine had died so far.

As infections have spread beyond Jakarta and Java — the country’s most populated island — Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan has suggested a city lockdown.

Widodo, whose official residence is the Bogor Palace outside of Jakarta, reaffirmed on Monday that the government was not considering a lockdown, even as neighboring Malaysia and the Philippines have taken that drastic step to curb the spread of the virus.

FASTFACTS

• Putranto criticized for downplaying the outbreak when there countries have reported cases. • The capital Jakarta is becoming the country’s COVID-19 epicenter.

“I have to emphasize that a lockdown policy at the national or regional level is the central government’s authority. Regional governments cannot issue such policy,” Widodo said, in a move that was widely perceived as a jab towards Baswedan, who has garnered public support for his swift response
to the outbreak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Southeast Asia office issued a statement on Tuesday urging governments to urgently launch aggressive measures to combat the infectious disease as more clusters of virus transmission are being confirmed and some countries are heading towards community transmission.

“The situation is evolving rapidly. We need to immediately scale up all efforts to prevent the virus from infecting more people,” said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director of the WHO Southeast Asia office.

The Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that as of March 20, Indonesia would suspend its visa-free and visa-on-arrival policy for all countries for a month and that foreigners must obtain a visa to visit the country by providing a health certificate issued by their health authorities.

Topics: Indonesia China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Egypt toughens measures to fight coronavirus

Latest updates

Kabul: Taliban must end violence before prisoner release
Indonesian president faces pressure to oust health minister for sluggish coronavirus response
Saudi Red Crescent launches coronavirus online awareness initiative
Saudi Arabia suspending domestic flights, mass land transport in fight against COVID-19
Saudi monetary authority eases financial transaction restrictions to mitigate impact of COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.