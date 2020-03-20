Authorities confirm availability of goods across Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Teams from the Commerce Ministry have carried out more than 10,000 monitoring tours in the past few days to verify the availability of food products and commodities nationwide, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The tours targeted warehouses of importers, merchants, and wholesale and retail shops selling basic supplies and goods, as well as those selling medical products, to verify sufficient supplies, and to prevent the emergence of a black market and overpricing of goods.

The teams confirmed sufficient availability of goods, products and stocks, as well as price stability.

The tours are part of the ministry’s efforts to monitor markets and shops nationwide, ensure provision of supplies, prevent hoarding and profiteering, and punish violators in line with trade regulations.

The ministry has urged consumers to report any violations on its Balagh Tijari app by contacting the call center on 1900 or via its website.