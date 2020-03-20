You are here

Authorities confirm availability of goods across Saudi Arabia

Commerce Ministry officials are inspecting all food distribution and retail establishments throughout the Kingdom to ensure there is enough supply. (SPA photo)
Commerce Ministry officials are inspecting all food distribution and retail establishments throughout the Kingdom to ensure there is enough supply. (SPA photo)
Commerce Ministry officials are inspecting all food distribution and retail establishments throughout the Kingdom to ensure there is enough supply. (SPA photo)
SPA

Authorities confirm availability of goods across Saudi Arabia

  Consumers urged to report any hoarding or profiteering violations by contacting Commerce Ministry's call center on 1900 or via its website
SPA

RIYADH: Teams from the Commerce Ministry have carried out more than 10,000 monitoring tours in the past few days to verify the availability of food products and commodities nationwide, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The tours targeted warehouses of importers, merchants, and wholesale and retail shops selling basic supplies and goods, as well as those selling medical products, to verify sufficient supplies, and to prevent the emergence of a black market and overpricing of goods.

The teams confirmed sufficient availability of goods, products and stocks, as well as price stability.

The tours are part of the ministry’s efforts to monitor markets and shops nationwide, ensure provision of supplies, prevent hoarding and profiteering, and punish violators in line with trade regulations.

The ministry has urged consumers to report any violations on its Balagh Tijari app by contacting the call center on 1900 or via its website. 

 

Saudi Customs halts export of medications, pharmaceutical devices

Arab News

Saudi Customs halts export of medications, pharmaceutical devices

  The decision is aimed to ensure the safety of citizens and expatriates in the Kingdom
Arab News

DUBAI: Export of medicines, pharmaceutical and medical devices will be halted on Friday, the Saudi Customs announced in a circular sent to its land, sea and air customs ports as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19, state news agency SPA reported.
The decision is aimed to ensure the safety of citizens and expatriates in the Kingdom, the Saudi Customs said.

