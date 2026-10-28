LONDON: A group of 15 media and press freedom organizations have urged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to improve journalists’ access to EU documents, including records on Gaza infrastructure projects.

The appeal came as the European Ombudsman investigates the commission’s refusal to release documents sought by EU-funded project records in the Gaza Strip.

In an open letter, the organizations described a “silent crisis” in access to information, saying that excessive redactions and long delays were undermining journalists’ ability to scrutinize matters of public importance.

“Around Europe, public debate is being harmed. Stories which should emerge do not. Citizens cannot make important political judgements at critical moments,” it said.

Teresa Anjinho, the EU’s ombudswoman, opened the inquiry this month after EUobserver complained that the commission had refused to release 17 documents on EU-funded infrastructure projects in Gaza.

The online newspaper made the request in February while investigating the extent to which Israeli attacks had destroyed EU-financed infrastructure in the Palestinian territory.

The commission rejected the request, saying there was no overriding public interest in disclosure. EUobserver’s appeal went unanswered.

Anjinho has asked the commission to respond by Nov. 4. If it fails to provide a satisfactory reply, she will examine the documents herself.

The letter’s signatories include the International Federation of Journalists, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the Committee to Protect Journalists and PEN International.

They called on the commission to end excessive redactions and delays under the EU’s freedom of information rules, revoke internal procedures introduced in December 2024 that they said restricted access and fully implement the regulation on public access to EU documents.