IATA urges Middle East and Africa to support airlines amid coronavirus crisis

IATA said emergency aid of up to $200 billion is required for the global aviation industry. (File/AFP)
Arab News

  • De Juniac said “airlines are fighting for survival,” noting air demand fell by “as much as 60 percent.
  • IATA has proposed a number of options for governments to consider
Arab News

DUBAI: The International Air and Transport Association (IATA) has appealed to governments in the Middle East and Africa to support the aviation industry, as it takes major blows from the coronavirus outbreak.

“Stopping the spread of COVID-19 is the top priority of governments. But they must be aware that the public health emergency has now become a catastrophe for economies and for aviation,” Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director-General and CEO said.

De Juniac said “airlines are fighting for survival,” noting air demand fell by “as much as 60 percent.”

“Millions of jobs are at stake. Airlines need urgent government action if they are to emerge from this in a fit state to help the world recover, once COVID-19 is beaten,” he added.

The IATA chief said: “With average cash reserves of approximately two months in the region, airlines are facing a liquidity and existential crisis. Support measures are urgently needed.”

The company said emergency aid of up to $200 billion is required for the global aviation industry.

IATA has proposed a number of options for governments to consider, including the provision of direct financial support to passenger and cargo carriers.

Muhammad Al-Bakri, IATA Regional Vice President Africa, Middle East, said several governments in the region including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and Mauritius have already pledged national aid against COVID-19.

He emphasized on the importance of airlines to “modern economies” and said: “It will enable global supply chains to continue functioning and provide the connectivity that tourism and trade will depend on if they are to contribute to rapid post-pandemic economic growth.”

Saudi monetary authority eases financial transaction restrictions to mitigate impact of COVID-19

Fahad Al-Zahrani

Saudi monetary authority eases financial transaction restrictions to mitigate impact of COVID-19

  • Purchase limits on Atheer enabled cards will be increased from SR100 ($27) to SR300 per transaction
  • The process does not require customers to enter a PIN code
Fahad Al-Zahrani

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has issued a series of measures and guidelines for banks and financial institutions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiatives are designed to ease financial transactions and improve payment solutions through electronic services. Under the SAMA directives, purchase limits on Atheer enabled cards — supporting near-field communication (NFC) technology — will be increased from SR100 ($27) to SR300 per transaction without the need to enter a PIN code.

The Atheer service allows cardholders to make purchase payments in a safe, easy and fast manner by simply waving their card in front of a point of sale (PoS) terminal and the measure is aimed at avoiding customers having to make physical contact with payment machines which could be sources of infection.

In a statement the authority said that banks had been instructed to “enable customers to increase PoS purchase limits through reliable channels, and make all money transfers made in Saudi riyals between banks operating in the Kingdom via SARIE (the Saudi Arabian Riyal Interbank Express system) free of charge.”

Faisal Al-Mana, director of financial awareness at SAMA, told Arab News that banks had also been asked to limit the number of working branches where online services could not be provided.

He said the authority was continuously monitoring the situation and working with other government bodies over the crisis.

“Up to now, the necessary measures have been taken. We will keep an eye on any further developments,” he said.

Based on guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, SAMA officials have instructed banks to check the temperatures of customers entering their premises, provide sanitizers, and equip staff with necessary safety products.

The authority recently decided to suspend freezes on client bank accounts for 30 days in specific situations, such as the expiration of identification documents, failure to meet the requirements of knowing your customer, and changing the account status to inactive due to a lack of banking transactions.

The authority posted a series of tweets in Arabic, English, Tagalog and Urdu about the measures and new online services offered to bank users in the Kingdom.

