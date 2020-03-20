You are here

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad will survive coronavirus crisis, says CEO

Etihad Airways Airbus A340-600 plane is seen parked at Abu Dhabi International Airport in the UAE. (File/Reuters)
Reuters

  • Etihad has canceled dozens of flights and asked some staff to bring forward paid leave as it tackles the crisis
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways will survive the coronavirus epidemic, it’s chief executive said in a video released on Friday, a day after the industry’s largest body warned that Middle East airlines were in crisis.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Thursday said Middle East airlines are facing a liquidity crisis and hundreds of thousands of jobs across the region were at risk and urged for state intervention.
“We want to reassure ... (that) afterwards when we all want to get back to our normal lives, we want to travel, Etihad will still be there to make sure it’s the best possible way that you can enjoy that experience,” Tony Douglas said in the video posted on the airline’s Twitter account.

Etihad has canceled dozens of flights and asked some staff to bring forward paid leave as it tackles the crisis that has shattered global travel demand.
“These are unprecedented times,” Douglas said in the video, in which he also described the situation as difficult.
The state-owned carrier this month reported an $870 million loss for 2019, its fourth consecutive annual loss.
Etihad, which has lost $5.6 billion since 2016, is now focused on point-to-point traffic.

Britain’s Heathrow to shrink operations during coronavirus

Reuters

  • Heathrow said it had a 12-month liquidity horizon through cash and committed facilities of £3.3 billion available
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Heathrow Airport said it would shrink its operation as part of a plan to keep open for some cargo and passenger flights during the coronavirus crisis, which has brought most air travel to a standstill.
Heathrow, which is usually Europe’s busiest airport, said it would cut costs to preserve cash as it warned its financial performance would be severely affected by the current situation.
Owned by Spain’s Ferrovial, the Qatar Investment Authority, China Investment Corp. and others, Heathrow said it had a 12-month liquidity horizon through cash and committed facilities of £3.3 billion available.
Airlines and airports are expecting a range of government support measured to be announced in the coming days.

