Tulips from Amsterdam? Not in these times

Flowers are stored prior to their destruction at the flower auction in Aalsmeer, near Amsterdam, as growers around the world face ruin. (AFP)
AP

  • Some Dutch farmers have resorted to giving away tulips to health care workers as a token of appreciation for their work
LISSE, Netherlands: The chrysanthemums stacked in Henk van der Slot’s barn in the Netherlands bulb fields were supposed to decorate St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican over Easter.

But with border restrictions and lockdowns spreading around the globe as governments fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Pope will have to go without his usual donation of Dutch flowers this year. He’s not the only one.

“The coronavirus is a disaster for the Dutch flower industry. 85 percent of the turnover at our marketplace is gone,” said Michel van Schie, press officer at Royal FloraHolland, a cooperative of growers that trades 12 billion plants and flowers each year.

Some Dutch farmers have resorted to giving away tulips to health care workers as a token of appreciation for their work.

It’s not only growers in the Netherlands who are hurting. The pain has spread to farmers elsewhere in Europe and to African nations such as Kenya and Ethiopia which have developed significant flower industries.

In Kenya the grading hall at Maridadi Flowers farm, where 120 people usually work, is deserted. The few staff still there cut roses and load them onto carts bound for the dump where huge mounds of discarded flowers — 230,000 to 250,000 each day — pile up.

Owner Jack Kneppers, a Dutchman who has been working in Kenya for decades, said about 80 percent of his staff of 720 is now at home. He is keeping a skeleton staff to maintain the plants at the farm near the shores of Lake Naivasha, 90 kilometers (55 miles) north of the capital, Nairobi.

“This is costing us about half a million dollars a month to maintain the company,” Kneppers said. “If this continues for much longer we have to start laying off people because we can’t afford this.”

At Royal FloraHolland’s cavernous auction facility in Aalsmeer, near Amsterdam, rows of flower racks stand empty. Workers driving electric trolleys shift boxes of flowers around, but only a fraction of the usual numbers are being traded.

The cooperative is asking suppliers to send only 25 percent of their usual number of flowers to be auctioned to prevent tipping unsold flowers into shredding machines.

Frans van der Slot, Henk’s cousin, is keeping his tulips in cold storage for as long as possible in an attempt to ride out the worst of the slump. He’s hoping sales will recover around Easter on April 12, but if there’s no rebound, he will have to dump most of his harvest.

Earlier this week he threw out a batch of bulbs because it wasn’t economically viable to plant them.

“They fed them to cows,” he said. “They were first-class bulbs.”

The coronavirus crisis couldn’t have hit at a worst time. In the peak spring season, fields around the Netherlands burst into vibrant colors as flowers bloom. Sunday is Mother’s Day in Britain, but even that has not helped an industry brought to its knees.

Kenya’s farmers sell 70 percent of their produce to Europe.

“As we speak right now figures are changing every day, but by yesterday we were operating at 30 percent, that means 70 percent lower than we have ever done,” said Clement Tulezi, CEO of the Kenya Flower Council.

Kneppers says it’s the worst he’s ever seen. One of his workers, Carol Gikundi, a single mother with three children who also cares for her mother, is worried.

“We are scared our jobs,” she said. “We’re scared also for our employees because all our dependents are currently looking up to us and we are not certain of our jobs due to the outbreak.”

In the Netherlands, Frans van der Slot has set up a stall outside his farm to sell his flowers.

A Dutch tricolor flag flaps in the wind above a sign urging passers-by to “Buy local tulips Now.” 

Topics: flower industry Amsterdam Netherlands China Coronavirus

Netflix and YouTube reduce resolution as virus hits web

Netflix and YouTube reduce resolution as virus hits web

Updated 9 min 47 sec ago
AFP

Netflix and YouTube reduce resolution as virus hits web

  • Internet urged giants to switch from high definition to the former standard definition to reduce file sizes
Updated 9 min 47 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: Netflix and YouTube will reduce the default image quality of streaming video in Europe to ease pressure on the internet, the firms said Friday, as demand soars with millions confined to their homes over coronavirus fears.

EU commissioner for the digital economy Thierry Breton urged internet giants to switch from high definition to the former standard definition to reduce file sizes while stranded householders seek entertainment as well as news about the epidemic.

On Thursday, Netflix agreed, and on Friday Google's video-sharing service YouTube said it would follow suit, although videos viewed on the site from a European connection on Friday by AFP were still defaulting to high definition mode.

“While we have seen only a few usage peaks, we have measures in place to automatically adjust our system to use less network capacity,” a Google spokesperson said.

“Following the discussion between Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, YouTube's CEO Susan Wojcicki and Commissioner Thierry Breton we are making a commitment to temporarily switch all traffic in the EU to Standard Definition by default.”

Separately, Netflix will “begin reducing bit rates across all our streams in Europe for 30 days,” a spokesperson for the streaming giant said in a statement.

“We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25 percent while also ensuring a good quality service for our members.” 

With wide-ranging lockdowns and quarantines, schools, shops and borders closed and gatherings banned, people across Europe are increasingly turning to the internet to stave off boredom.

But the huge file sizes of high definition offerings from web giants such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO and Amazon are slowing the web, Breton warned.

"Teleworking and streaming help a lot but infrastructures might be in strain," he said in a tweet on Thursday, calling for online platforms to switch to streaming in standard definition.

Gamers breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday after the end of a network outage that affected Nintendo's online games and prompted despair from users.

Topics: Netflix

