Saudi Arabia calls for G20 summit to help inoculate global economy

The pandemic has upended normal life accross the globe. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Britain is providing £330bn of government-backed loans to businesses
  • The European Central Bank announced late on Wednesday a surprise €750bn scheme to buy government and corporate bond
AFP

LONDON: Governments and central banks are injecting eye-popping sums into markets and applying emergency policy remedies as they try to counter the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.

The pandemic which has upended all normal life has seen markets crash as world growth faces its biggest crisis since 2008.

AFP surveys responses by major economies as the coronavirus has spread from China to infect the rest of the world, sparking national lockdowns and crippling businesses.

Europe is now the centre of the Covid-19 outbreak and governments have scrambled to open the spending taps while also closing their borders.

The European Central Bank announced late on Wednesday a surprise €750 billion ($820 billion) scheme to buy government and corporate bonds, boosting funds in the system so as to help contain the economic damage from the virus.

The eurozone bank is reviving crisis-era measures to encourage bank lending to companies, but caused some disquiet last week by keeping its borrowing rates on hold.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England cut Thursday its main interest rate to a record-low 0.1 percent from 0.25 percent, only eight days after having chopped the interest rate from 0.50 percent. It also plans to buy an additional £200 billion ($235 billion) in government and corporate debt.

Berlin has unveiled €550 billion in government-backed loans “for starters” and suspended legal obligations for firms facing acute liquidity problems to file for bankruptcy.

Britain is providing £330 billion of government-backed loans to businesses, while France will guarantee €300 billion in loans to firms and has announced a separate aid package worth 45 billion euros to help businesses and employees cope.

In hardest-hit Italy, the government has promised to deliver a “very strong injection of liquidity” into the financial system to generate €340 billion in cash flows.

Spain plans to guarantee up to €100 billion in corporate loans.

Switzerland’s central bank said on Thursday it would intervene more strongly to stabilise its franc, while Norway is also considering intervention as the krone plunges.

Russia is using its foreign currency reserves to prop up the ruble and is also compensating oil producers directly when oil prices fall below $25 per barrel, as they did on Wednesday.

On Thurs-day, the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell presented a $1 trillion emergency relief package to combat the mounting economic turmoil in the US.

The measure — far surpassing aid during the 2008 financial crisis meltdown — is likely to include direct cash payments to struggling families.

The package is in addition to $100 billion directed at paid sick leave and expanded unemployment benefits signed into
law by President Donald Trump
on Wednesday.

A bailout for US airlines could also be in the works, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hinted.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has taken interest rates down to virtually zero.

The US central bank also unveiled a new credit facility to help households and businesses stay afloat, while Trump has shifted his tone after downplaying the outbreak for weeks, now appealing for bipartisan support.

Trump ordered the suspension of evictions and mortgage foreclosures for six weeks as part of the government effort to ease the pain.

On Thursday the Federal Reserve unveiled measures to help money market mutual funds, a popular investment tool, which has seen huge demand to exit as households and small businesses scramble for cash.

Canada on Wednesday announced an aid package of Can$27 billion (US$19 billion) plus more in tax deferrals, and has also cut interest rates.

The International Monetary Fund is making $50 billion available for poorer countries, and has appealed for a “global response” of the kind seen after the 2008 crash.

Saudi Arabia, which holds the G20 presidency, has called for an extraordinary summit of the group’s leaders next week. As with all other gatherings now, it would be in “virtual” format.

China, ground zero of the virus outbreak with more than 3,000 deaths, has cut interest rates and vowed a range of measures, including tax cuts and more fiscal transfers from Beijing to virus-hit regions.

New Zealand on Tuesday raided its “rainy day” fund to release NZ$12.1 billion ($7.3 billion) in stimulus spending.

Last week, Australia unveiled a $11 billion spending plan — equivalent to just under 1 percent of its gross domestic product — to help avert the country’s first recession in 29 years. On Thursday its central bank also cut interest rates to record lows.

Japan, which faces a huge financial hit from the possible postponement of the Tokyo Olympics this summer, is offering more than
$15 billion in loan programmes for firms.

South Korea unveiled an unprecedented support programme for small businesses worth 50 trillion won ($39 billion).

Hong Kong’s government is giving a cash handout to every permanent resident, with a recession brought on by months of protests now exacerbated by
the coronavirus.

Tulips from Amsterdam? Not in these times

Updated 21 March 2020
AP

Tulips from Amsterdam? Not in these times

  • Some Dutch farmers have resorted to giving away tulips to health care workers as a token of appreciation for their work
Updated 21 March 2020
AP

LISSE, Netherlands: The chrysanthemums stacked in Henk van der Slot’s barn in the Netherlands bulb fields were supposed to decorate St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican over Easter.

But with border restrictions and lockdowns spreading around the globe as governments fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Pope will have to go without his usual donation of Dutch flowers this year. He’s not the only one.

“The coronavirus is a disaster for the Dutch flower industry. 85 percent of the turnover at our marketplace is gone,” said Michel van Schie, press officer at Royal FloraHolland, a cooperative of growers that trades 12 billion plants and flowers each year.

Some Dutch farmers have resorted to giving away tulips to health care workers as a token of appreciation for their work.

It’s not only growers in the Netherlands who are hurting. The pain has spread to farmers elsewhere in Europe and to African nations such as Kenya and Ethiopia which have developed significant flower industries.

In Kenya the grading hall at Maridadi Flowers farm, where 120 people usually work, is deserted. The few staff still there cut roses and load them onto carts bound for the dump where huge mounds of discarded flowers — 230,000 to 250,000 each day — pile up.

Owner Jack Kneppers, a Dutchman who has been working in Kenya for decades, said about 80 percent of his staff of 720 is now at home. He is keeping a skeleton staff to maintain the plants at the farm near the shores of Lake Naivasha, 90 kilometers (55 miles) north of the capital, Nairobi.

“This is costing us about half a million dollars a month to maintain the company,” Kneppers said. “If this continues for much longer we have to start laying off people because we can’t afford this.”

At Royal FloraHolland’s cavernous auction facility in Aalsmeer, near Amsterdam, rows of flower racks stand empty. Workers driving electric trolleys shift boxes of flowers around, but only a fraction of the usual numbers are being traded.

The cooperative is asking suppliers to send only 25 percent of their usual number of flowers to be auctioned to prevent tipping unsold flowers into shredding machines.

Frans van der Slot, Henk’s cousin, is keeping his tulips in cold storage for as long as possible in an attempt to ride out the worst of the slump. He’s hoping sales will recover around Easter on April 12, but if there’s no rebound, he will have to dump most of his harvest.

Earlier this week he threw out a batch of bulbs because it wasn’t economically viable to plant them.

“They fed them to cows,” he said. “They were first-class bulbs.”

The coronavirus crisis couldn’t have hit at a worst time. In the peak spring season, fields around the Netherlands burst into vibrant colors as flowers bloom. Sunday is Mother’s Day in Britain, but even that has not helped an industry brought to its knees.

Kenya’s farmers sell 70 percent of their produce to Europe.

“As we speak right now figures are changing every day, but by yesterday we were operating at 30 percent, that means 70 percent lower than we have ever done,” said Clement Tulezi, CEO of the Kenya Flower Council.

Kneppers says it’s the worst he’s ever seen. One of his workers, Carol Gikundi, a single mother with three children who also cares for her mother, is worried.

“We are scared our jobs,” she said. “We’re scared also for our employees because all our dependents are currently looking up to us and we are not certain of our jobs due to the outbreak.”

In the Netherlands, Frans van der Slot has set up a stall outside his farm to sell his flowers.

A Dutch tricolor flag flaps in the wind above a sign urging passers-by to “Buy local tulips Now.” 

