UAE ministry of international affairs launches online service for expat visa holders abroad

  • The government had previously imposed a ban on all non-Emirati nationals from returning to the country
  • The UAE shut beaches, parks, pools, cinemas and gyms from Sunday for two weeks
DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation launched a new online service for expats with valid visas, who are currently abroad, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The government had previously imposed a ban on all non-Emirati nationals from returning to the country.

The new “Tawajudi” service helps residents return safely to the UAE during emergency situations.

Residents who are currently abroad can register for the service on MoFAIC’s website to enable a channel of communication.

The UAE shut beaches, parks, pools, cinemas and gyms from Sunday for two weeks over coronavirus concerns, Emirates News Agency said on Saturday.

Restaurants and cafes will be allowed to operate for the same period at 20% of capacity, and as long as customers are at least two metres apart, and for delivery services, subject to review, the Supreme Council for National Security announced.

The UAE reported the first deaths due to the coronavirus in the country on Friday.

The victims were two men - a 78-year old Arab and a 58-year-old Asian, the health ministry said.

Kuwait imposes partial curfew as part of coronavirus measures

  • Individuals working in vital industries will receive IDs to move around during curfew
  • The total number of cases in Kuwait is 176, with no reported deaths and 27 recoveries
DUBAI: The government of Kuwait imposed a partial curfew on March 22 starting 14:00 and running until 01:00 (GMT) time due to non-compliance with instructions to stay home, state news agency KUNA reported.

The Civil Defense Committee will issue IDs for people working in vital sectors to allow them to move around during the curfew, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh said.

Those who break the curfew rules will be jailed for up to three years and fined $32,267, he added.

The military is on standby to help security forces enforce the new regulation as the National Guard will be aiding the Ministry of Interior, Al-Saleh said.

Meanwhile, the holiday for government and private sectors which was supposed to end on March 26 will be extended for another two weeks, he added.

The total number of cases in Kuwait is 176, with no reported deaths and 27 recoveries.

