UAE ministry of international affairs launches online service for expat visa holders abroad

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation launched a new online service for expats with valid visas, who are currently abroad, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The government had previously imposed a ban on all non-Emirati nationals from returning to the country.

The new “Tawajudi” service helps residents return safely to the UAE during emergency situations.

Residents who are currently abroad can register for the service on MoFAIC’s website to enable a channel of communication.

The UAE shut beaches, parks, pools, cinemas and gyms from Sunday for two weeks over coronavirus concerns, Emirates News Agency said on Saturday.

Restaurants and cafes will be allowed to operate for the same period at 20% of capacity, and as long as customers are at least two metres apart, and for delivery services, subject to review, the Supreme Council for National Security announced.

The UAE reported the first deaths due to the coronavirus in the country on Friday.

The victims were two men - a 78-year old Arab and a 58-year-old Asian, the health ministry said.