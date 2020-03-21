You are here

UAE National Media Council stops distribution of print publications

The ban does not apply to awareness publications approved by the health authorities. (File/AFP)
  Regular subscribers of publications and large outlets in shopping centers are exempted from this
  The ban does not apply to awareness publications approved by the health authorities
ABU DHABI: The UAE National Media Council has decided to temporarily halt the distribution of all print newspapers, magazines and marketing material from March 24, 2020 as part of preventive measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, UAE state-news agency WAM reported.

Regular subscribers of publications and large outlets in shopping centers are exempted from this, provided all the health and safety precautions are adhered to.

The decision includes banning the distribution of printed materials, including advertisements, in residential complexes, restaurants, hotels, health centres and clinics, waiting halls in public sector and private sector services centres and other places where several people are likely to use the same printed materials. The ban does not apply to awareness publications approved by the health authorities.

WASHINGTON: YouTube has unveiled a fresh effort to stem the spread of coronavirus misinformation with a “news shelf” on its homepage promoting “authoritative content.”
The move is the latest by technology platforms to curb the sharing of rumors and hoaxes about the pandemic, with Facebook having announced a similar action this week.
“We want everyone to have access to authoritative content during this trying time, so we’re launching a COVID-19 news shelf on our homepage in 16 countries,” the Google-owned video sharing service said in a statement on Twitter late Thursday.
“We’ll expand to more countries, as well.”
YouTube earlier this week joined other large US Internet platforms in a joint effort to root out misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.
The move comes amid an unprecedented global response to the pandemic as well as increased claims that the virus itself is a hoax.
Facebook on Wednesday said it would make a similar move to place authoritative information at the top of user feeds.
The Facebook information hub was built in collaboration with health organizations and was rolled out in the US and Europe, with plans to expand it to other locations.
“Our goal is to put authoritative information in front of everyone who uses our services,” Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said.
Twitter this week expanded its safety rules to remove tweets that could put more people at risk.
Twitter’s safety team said it would ban “content that increases the chance that someone contracts or transmits the virus,” including denial of expert guidance or encouragement of the use of fake or ineffective treatments.

