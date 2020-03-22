You are here

  • Home
  • India holds one-day curfew to test coronavirus defenses

India holds one-day curfew to test coronavirus defenses

While the lockdown was not mandatory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the population of 1.3 billion to help prepare for the challenges ahead. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gxmu4

Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

India holds one-day curfew to test coronavirus defenses

  • Most domestic flights were grounded
  • Shops shut their doors for the 14-hour curfew
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: Millions of Indians went into lockdown Sunday as the country brought most of its vast railway network to a halt in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Most domestic flights were grounded and shops shut their doors for the 14-hour curfew that is designed to test the country’s ability to fight the pandemic.
Normally bustling streets in the capital New Delhi and financial hub of Mumbai were mostly deserted as the shutdown began at 7:00 am (0130 GMT).
Incoming international flights have also been banned.
While the lockdown was not mandatory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the population of 1.3 billion to help prepare for the challenges ahead.
“Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace,” Modi tweeted.
“Stay indoors and stay healthy.”
Health ministry official Lav Agarwal said the government is seeking “unity in isolation.”
Only a handful of people ventured into Delhi’s popular Lodhi Gardens park which security guard Jaiveer Singh said was usually packed.
“If this helps stop the spread, then the government can think of extending it for two to three more days,” Singh said.
The curfew — which some see as a rehearsal for a longer lockdown — comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India surges past 320, with five deaths reported so far.
But experts say a lack of testing could be hiding the true scale of the health crisis in the country.
Testing for the virus has been expanded to private laboratories and will now include asymptomatic people who have had contact with confirmed cases.
In a sign of growing anxiety, Indian Railways, one of the world’s biggest networks, canceled all services except suburban and goods trains until March 31.
The move will affect more than 20 million passengers a day and comes after several people tested positive for the virus after trips.
Modi also urged Indians to thank medical workers and other emergency personnel by clapping or banging pots and pans for five minutes at 5:00 pm.
Residents in numerous cities held a practice session Saturday, generating a deafening cacophony as they stood on their balconies banging cookware.
This “is most likely a dry run for a more prolonged curfew when rather than if the situation deteriorates,” Milan Vaishnav, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think-tank, told AFP.
India has an overburdened public health system that suffers from a lack of doctors and hospitals and experts said the country would not escape the highly infectious disease.
“We are in for a very long fight,” warned virologist Shahid Jameel of biomedical research charity Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance.
grk-ash/tw/amj

Topics: New delhi India China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus China

Related

Gaza announces first cases of coronavirus
Business & Economy
Emirates suspends flights to more cities over coronavirus fears, closing routes to 111 destinations

Quake strikes north of Zagreb, damages buildings

Updated 22 March 2020
Reuters

Quake strikes north of Zagreb, damages buildings

  • One child had been admitted with head injuries from a falling roof
  • The quake could be also felt across the Western Balkans
Updated 22 March 2020
Reuters

ZAGREB, Croatia: A large earthquake struck north of the Croatian capital Zagreb on Sunday, GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said, damaging buildings, sending many people into the streets, burying vehicles in rubble and causing several fires.
The Institute for Urgent Medicine, an emergency hospital, said one child had been admitted with head injuries from a falling roof and the Zagreb Fire Department said the firefighting and rescue operations were ongoing at several locations.
GFZ said the quake of magnitude 5.3 struck at a depth of 10 kilometres. It downgraded the magnitude of the quake, which could be also felt across the Western Balkans, from an initial reading of 6.0.
“It lasted over 10 seconds. By far the strongest I have ever felt,” one witness said, adding that it was followed by several aftershocks.
Croatia’s Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic appealed via his Twitter account to people in the streets to keep social distance from each other as the country struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus. So far, Croatia has reported 206 cases of the virus and one death.
A Reuters reporter on the scene saw a church bell tower damaged, some buildings fell down as people fled apartments and took to the streets and some parts of Zagreb experienced power cuts.
Ines Ivancic, a seismologist at the government institute for seismology in Croatia, said the tremor was strong but the immediate damage could not be assessed. She added that the internet was down in some areas.
The US Geological Survey said the quake measured 5.4, while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also reported 5.3 magnitude, followed by another 5.1 magnitude earthquake.

Topics: Croatia earthquake coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Turkish earthquake triggers many unanswered questions
World
Southern Mexico hit by 5.6 magnitude earthquake

Latest updates

Global athletes group calls for postponement of Olympics
Jordan’s agriculture ministry gears up to ensure sufficient food supply during coronavirus lockdown
Iran leader refuses US help, citing virus conspiracy theory
Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly draws anger over refusal to self-isolate
India holds one-day curfew to test coronavirus defenses

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.