You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan Resolution Day: Pakistani nation is capable of enduring any challenge and adversity

Pakistan Resolution Day: Pakistani nation is capable of enduring any challenge and adversity

Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan
Short Url

https://arab.news/r4gs4

Updated 23 March 2020
Imran Khan
Prime Minister of Pakistan

Pakistan Resolution Day: Pakistani nation is capable of enduring any challenge and adversity

  • I am very proud to say that the Pakistani nation is capable of enduring any adversity and challenge
Updated 23 March 2020
Imran Khan Prime Minister of Pakistan

March 23 is the historical day of our national history when the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent joined hands to get rid of the shackles of oppression and slavery of the Hindu majority, and decided to establish an independent and sovereign Muslim state.

Under the leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam, the Muslims of the United India launched this unprecedented quest for the protection of their culture, survival and socioeconomic development, resulting in the emergence of an independent Muslim state on the world map.
The creation of Pakistan provided the Muslims of the subcontinent with equal rights to nurture their cultural identity, religious freedom and growth, which were at stake due to the Hindu majority in India. Events of the last 70 years to the present day testify to the validity and authenticity of our ancestors’ vision and far-sightedness.
This day inspires us to turn to the vision of the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to achieve the objectives for which our country was created and our ancestors sacrificed their lives.
I am very proud to say that the Pakistani nation is capable of enduring any adversity and challenge. While celebrating Pakistan Day this year, we need unity, discipline and passion in our ranks so that we can cope with the catastrophe that has engulfed the entire world.

The creation of Pakistan provided the Muslims of the subcontinent with equal rights to nurture their cultural identity and religious freedom, which were at stake due to the Hindu majority in India.

Imran Khan, Prime minister of Pakistan

I urge my countrymen not to be intimidated but to take protective measures. I am monitoring government measures myself to cope with the outbreak. Insha Allah we will be successful in this challenge.
Today we also express solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who have not only been imprisoned in their own territory for 231 days, but have also been gallantly fighting the state oppression of India. Kashmir is an incomplete agenda of the partition of the Indian subcontinent. We reiterate that Pakistan will continue its strong moral, political and diplomatic support for the right of self-determination to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
May Allah grant us success in achieving our national goals and encourage us to remain committed in the present testing times. Pakistan Zindabad!

Imran Khan
Prime Minister of Pakistan

Topics: Pakistan Resolution Day

Related

Saudi Arabia
Pakistan Resolution Day: We renew our pledge to contribute toward the development of our great nation

Germany reports 22,672 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Updated 8 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

Germany reports 22,672 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

  • Public health agency Robert Koch Institute warned that the actual number was likely higher
Updated 8 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 22,672 and 86 people have died from the disease, a tally by public health agency Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed on Monday.
That compares with 18,610 cases and 55 deaths on Sunday, when RKI warned that the actual number was likely higher as not all local health authorities had submitted their figures over the weekend.

Topics: China Coronavirus Germany

Related

World
Germany's Angela Merkel in quarantine, 1 billion in lockdown due to coronavirus
World
Germany calls up reservists in coronavirus battle

Latest updates

Don’t stop the music: DJ hosts 10-hour Instagram dance party
Germany reports 22,672 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths
Israeli forces open fire, killing Palestinian throwing rocks
Dubai Expo 2020 to ‘adjust’ preparations due to virus
Moroccan King Mohammad VI orders military to join battle against coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.