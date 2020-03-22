Pakistan Resolution Day: Pakistani nation is capable of enduring any challenge and adversity

March 23 is the historical day of our national history when the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent joined hands to get rid of the shackles of oppression and slavery of the Hindu majority, and decided to establish an independent and sovereign Muslim state.

Under the leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam, the Muslims of the United India launched this unprecedented quest for the protection of their culture, survival and socioeconomic development, resulting in the emergence of an independent Muslim state on the world map.

The creation of Pakistan provided the Muslims of the subcontinent with equal rights to nurture their cultural identity, religious freedom and growth, which were at stake due to the Hindu majority in India. Events of the last 70 years to the present day testify to the validity and authenticity of our ancestors’ vision and far-sightedness.

This day inspires us to turn to the vision of the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to achieve the objectives for which our country was created and our ancestors sacrificed their lives.

I am very proud to say that the Pakistani nation is capable of enduring any adversity and challenge. While celebrating Pakistan Day this year, we need unity, discipline and passion in our ranks so that we can cope with the catastrophe that has engulfed the entire world.

The creation of Pakistan provided the Muslims of the subcontinent with equal rights to nurture their cultural identity and religious freedom, which were at stake due to the Hindu majority in India. Imran Khan, Prime minister of Pakistan

I urge my countrymen not to be intimidated but to take protective measures. I am monitoring government measures myself to cope with the outbreak. Insha Allah we will be successful in this challenge.

Today we also express solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who have not only been imprisoned in their own territory for 231 days, but have also been gallantly fighting the state oppression of India. Kashmir is an incomplete agenda of the partition of the Indian subcontinent. We reiterate that Pakistan will continue its strong moral, political and diplomatic support for the right of self-determination to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

May Allah grant us success in achieving our national goals and encourage us to remain committed in the present testing times. Pakistan Zindabad!

Imran Khan

Prime Minister of Pakistan