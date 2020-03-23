You are here

  • Home
  • Indians breathe easier as lockdowns to halt coronavirus clear smog

Indians breathe easier as lockdowns to halt coronavirus clear smog

In New Delhi, above, the world’s most polluted capital city, the Air Quality Index sank to roughly 93, a level considered moderate, on Monday afternoon. (Reuters)
Updated 23 March 2020
Reuters

Indians breathe easier as lockdowns to halt coronavirus clear smog

  • Last year, India accounted for around half of the world’s 50 most polluted cities
  • New Delhi and at least 75 Indian districts are under lockdown to stop the virus
Updated 23 March 2020
Reuters

MUMBAI: Indians breathed easier on Monday as lockdowns ordered to combat the spread of the coronavirus in India’s megacities kept cars off the road and closed factories, improving air quality and letting people see blue skies instead of heavy grey smog.
Last year, India accounted for around half of the world’s 50 most polluted cities, according to Swiss firm IQAir, with emissions caused partly by industry, vehicle exhaust and coal-fired plants.
Now, however, New Delhi and at least 75 Indian districts are under lockdown to stop the virus, which has infected at least 341 people in India and killed seven.
Many Indians also heeded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to observe voluntary confinement on Sunday, leaving roads that are usually crammed with cars, rickshaws, motor-bikes and buses eerily empty.
In New Delhi, the world’s most polluted capital city, the Air Quality Index sank to roughly 93, a level considered moderate, on Monday afternoon. New Delhi’s air is regularly considered unhealthy, and AQI averaged around 161 in March 2019, according to IQAir.
In financial capital Mumbai, levels were at 90, versus an average of around 153 in March 2019. Air quality is deemed to be good when the number drops below 50.
“(The drop) is mainly because of a huge reduction in vehicular traffic,” said Dr. Gufran Beig, project director at the government environment monitoring agency SAFAR.
As a result, skyscrapers usually shrouded in smog were visible and some residents reported spotting more stars than usual.
“We went for a walk and my wife found that breathing was easier,” said retired sea captain Francis Braganza, 74, whose wife suffers from chronic breathing problems he attributed to pollution.
India’s toxic air claimed 1.24 million lives in 2017, according to a study published in Lancet Planetary Health.
Some research also links air pollution to an increased risk of respiratory virus infections — which include COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“Once we get over this crisis, it will be as bad as before,” Braganza said while walking on a quiet Mumbai road.

120,000 Germans stranded abroad over virus flown home

Updated 18 min 34 sec ago
AFP

120,000 Germans stranded abroad over virus flown home

  • Foreign Minister Heiko Maas: In the past few days, we have already been able to bring 120,000 German travelers back to Germany
  • EU foreign ministers have agreed to share flight capacity and data to help return as many people as possible to the bloc
Updated 18 min 34 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Some 120,000 Germans stranded abroad as borders slam shut because of the coronavirus pandemic have been flown home in a massive rescue effort over the past few days, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday.
“In the past few days, we have already been able to bring 120,000 German travelers back to Germany — partly through travel agencies themselves and partly through planes chartered by the government,” Maas said.
The foreign ministry had earlier estimated that around 200,000 Germans were stranded abroad and seeking repatriation.
The government last week agreed to spend €50 million ($56 million) in a deal with commercial airlines to fly citizens home from affected regions.
Maas said most people from the “main holiday regions” had been returned and efforts would now be focused on those stuck further afield in countries such as Chile, Mexico, New Zealand and The Gambia.
Repatriations from these countries would be more challenging, he said, because of difficulties accessing airports.
EU foreign ministers have agreed to share flight capacity and data to help return as many people as possible to the bloc — a promise reiterated by Maas.
“We will open our flights, where we still have capacity, to citizens of other member states of the union,” he said.
As of Monday, Germany recorded 22,672 official cases of the new coronavirus and 86 deaths.
Europe’s biggest economy closed its land borders last week and the European Union has also sealed its external borders to incoming travelers to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Germany has also imposed a ban on gatherings of more than two people, and shut schools, non-essential shops, bars and restaurants.

Topics: Germany Heiko Maas coronavirus

Related

World
Germany reports 22,672 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths
World
Germany's Angela Merkel in quarantine, 1 billion in lockdown due to coronavirus

Latest updates

Gaza virus cases attended conference in Pakistan
Danish envoy hails strong bonds with Saudi Arabia over tackling coronavirus, developing trade
120,000 Germans stranded abroad over virus flown home
Jordan extends coronavirus curfew, to deliver food to homes nationwide
Londoners outraged as Underground trains packed despite coronavirus outbreak

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.