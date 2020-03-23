Expat arrested in Dubai for flouting coronavirus beach-ban rules

DUBAI: A European expat has been arrested in Dubai after flouting laws imposed to help tackle the spread of coronavirus, the Dubai Media Office reported on a tweet.

It is understood that the person posted a video on social media that he shot while standing on one of Dubai’s closed beaches.

He was accused of mocking the rules and ignoring the instructions of local police who have told people to stay away from these open areas.

. @DubaiPoliceHQ arrests a European national who posted a video on social media at a beach in Dubai, ignoring the instructions of a police patrol, while mocking precautionary measures issued by health and official authorities. pic.twitter.com/QQUoVtva1z — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 22, 2020

All beaches were closed on Sunday as part of the increasing COVID-19 regulations.

The General Command of the Dubai Police warned residents that they must comply with security directives, which safeguard public health.

Earlier, the UAE Attorney General announced that violators of newly applied coronavirus regulations would face legal penalties, including jail terms and large fines.

On Monday, authorities announced the closure of all shopping malls for two weeks and the suspension of further flights, into the country.

Monday also the instruction to restaurants and cafes to close in the emirate.