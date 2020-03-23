You are here

Expat arrested in Dubai for flouting coronavirus beach-ban rules

The European expat was arrested after ignoring advise from police. (File/AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

  • The expat ignored advice telling people to stay away from Dubai's beaches
  • Most open spaces have been closed in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19
DUBAI: A European expat has been arrested in Dubai after flouting laws imposed to help tackle the spread of coronavirus, the Dubai Media Office reported on a tweet.

It is understood that the person posted a video on social media that he shot while standing on one of Dubai’s closed beaches.

He was accused of mocking the rules and ignoring the instructions of local police who have told people to stay away from these open areas.

All beaches were closed on Sunday as part of the increasing COVID-19 regulations.

The General Command of the Dubai Police warned residents that they must comply with security directives, which safeguard public health.

Earlier, the UAE Attorney General announced that violators of newly applied coronavirus regulations would face legal penalties, including jail terms and large fines.

On Monday, authorities announced the closure of all shopping malls for two weeks and the suspension of further flights, into the country.

Monday also the instruction to restaurants and cafes to close in the emirate.

Morocco confirms 7 new coronavirus cases

DUBAI: Morocco reported seven new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number to 122 cases in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Health said on its website www.covidmaroc.ma.

The new cases have been confirmed at the Pasteur-Maroc Institute’s laboratory and the National Center for Influenza and Respiratory Viruses under the Rabat Hygiene Institute, the ministry said, adding that the cases excluded following negative tests are 523.

The ministry also reported the recovery of three patients, while four deaths were reported.

The ministry urged citizens to observe rules of hygiene, implement the precautionary measures issued by the Moroccan authorities, act with responsibility and show patriotism.

Expat arrested in Dubai for flouting coronavirus beach-ban rules

