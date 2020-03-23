Pompeo says Iran supreme leader ‘lies’ over virus

You are here

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech, in Tehran, Iran March 22, 2020. (Official Khamenei Website/Handout via Reuters)
  • Khamenei said Washington could bring in a drug to keep the coronavirus alive
  • Pompeo accused an Iranian airline of bringing in what he called the “Wuhan virus” through its continued flights to China
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday accused Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of lying about the coronavirus pandemic as the Supreme Leader rejected US assistance for his hard-hit country.
In a televised address Sunday, Khamenei described the United States as “charlatans” and charged that Washington could bring in a drug to keep the virus alive.
Pompeo in a statement also used loaded language, accusing “Iran’s chief terror airline” Mahan Air of bringing in what he called the “Wuhan virus” through its continued flights to China.
“The regime continues to lie to the Iranian people and the world about the number of cases and deaths, which are unfortunately far higher than the regime admits,” Pompeo said.
He said that the United States remained open to offering aid and was “working tirelessly” to develop a vaccine.
“Khamenei rejected this offer because he works tirelessly to concoct conspiracy theories and prioritizes ideology over the Iranian people,” Pompeo said.
He also signaled that the United States was unreceptive to the Islamic republic’s first-ever request for a loan from the IMF, where Washington effectively holds a veto, accusing the regime of funding “terror abroad” with its resources.
President Donald Trump’s administration has maintained its policy of “maximum pressure” and sanctions as Iran is hit hard by the virus, with an official death toll of more than 1,800.
Trump, who is close to Iran’s rivals Saudi Arabia and Israel, has sought to stop all of Iran’s oil sales and the two countries have increasingly fought a proxy war in Iraq.

BERLIN: Some 120,000 Germans stranded abroad as borders slam shut because of the coronavirus pandemic have been flown home in a massive rescue effort over the past few days, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday.
“In the past few days, we have already been able to bring 120,000 German travelers back to Germany — partly through travel agencies themselves and partly through planes chartered by the government,” Maas said.
The foreign ministry had earlier estimated that around 200,000 Germans were stranded abroad and seeking repatriation.
The government last week agreed to spend €50 million ($56 million) in a deal with commercial airlines to fly citizens home from affected regions.
Maas said most people from the “main holiday regions” had been returned and efforts would now be focused on those stuck further afield in countries such as Chile, Mexico, New Zealand and The Gambia.
Repatriations from these countries would be more challenging, he said, because of difficulties accessing airports.
EU foreign ministers have agreed to share flight capacity and data to help return as many people as possible to the bloc — a promise reiterated by Maas.
“We will open our flights, where we still have capacity, to citizens of other member states of the union,” he said.
As of Monday, Germany recorded 22,672 official cases of the new coronavirus and 86 deaths.
Europe’s biggest economy closed its land borders last week and the European Union has also sealed its external borders to incoming travelers to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Germany has also imposed a ban on gatherings of more than two people, and shut schools, non-essential shops, bars and restaurants.

