Saudi Arabia reports 51 new coronavirus cases: health ministry

A general view shows an empty street after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 23, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 23 March 2020
  • Kingdom records 562 cases so far
  • More than half of the cases caused by people coming into contact with each other
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Monday 51 new coronavirus cases have been recorded, bringing the total number of cases to 562.
The Ministry of Health also said that 19 cases have recovered so far, adding that there have been no deaths recorded.
It also said that more than half of the cases reported were caused by people coming into contact with each other.

The ministry’s spokesperson said there have been more than 28,000 advanced laboratory tests and over 325,000 calls have been handled regarding inquiries and consultations over the COVID-19 virus via the ministry’s call center hotline
“We recommend using the new coronavirus symptoms self-assessment service on Mawid App and the total number of beneficiaries from the service is 70,000 people,” the spokesperson added during a press conference.

Saudi Arabia records second coronavirus death

  • The deceased was a resident from Makkah
  • The Kingdom reported 133 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry reported on Wednesday the Kingdom’s second coronavirus related death.
The ministry said the total number of infections had now reached 900.
The deceased was a resident from Makkah.
The ministry said 133 new cases had emerged since Tuesday and 29 people have recovered from the virus so far.
Spokesperson Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, renewed the government’s call to halt gatherings, including those at home.
“If it is necessary to remain in one place, and must keep a distance of one meter or one and a half meters between people,” he said.
Interior ministry spokesperson, Talal Al-Shalhoub, praised the major commitments to the curfew so far and said that an extended curfew will be implemented in Riyadh, Makkah and Madinah starting from 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to measures approved by King Salman.
Al-Shalhoub said security officials will monitor violations in the streets, and will take in to account those exempted from the curfew, adding that the violation would apply to the individual and not the vehicle.
Saudi Arabia started a nationwide curfew on Monday, stopping people going outside from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. for 21 days.
On Wednesday, King Salman announced further measures prohibiting people from entering and leaving Riyadh, Makkah and Madinah

