Saudi Arabia reports 51 new coronavirus cases: health ministry

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Monday 51 new coronavirus cases have been recorded, bringing the total number of cases to 562.

The Ministry of Health also said that 19 cases have recovered so far, adding that there have been no deaths recorded.

It also said that more than half of the cases reported were caused by people coming into contact with each other.

The ministry’s spokesperson said there have been more than 28,000 advanced laboratory tests and over 325,000 calls have been handled regarding inquiries and consultations over the COVID-19 virus via the ministry’s call center hotline

“We recommend using the new coronavirus symptoms self-assessment service on Mawid App and the total number of beneficiaries from the service is 70,000 people,” the spokesperson added during a press conference.