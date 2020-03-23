You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey dismisses eight more pro-Kurdish mayors

Turkey dismisses eight more pro-Kurdish mayors

Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rdvq2

Updated 16 sec ago

Turkey dismisses eight more pro-Kurdish mayors

  • The mayor of Batman city and fellow mayors from Ergani, Egil, Lice and Silvan in Diyarbakir province in southeastern Turkey were removed from their posts
  • The government has cracked down on the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), with a total of 40 mayors replaced since March 2019 local elections
Updated 16 sec ago

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey: Eight more mayors from Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party were dismissed on Monday on suspicion of links with Kurdish militants and were replaced by government-appointed trustees, the interior ministry said.
The mayor of Batman city and fellow mayors from Ergani, Egil, Lice and Silvan in Diyarbakir province in southeastern Turkey were removed from their posts, the ministry said in a statement.
Another three mayors were suspended from districts in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Bitlis, Igdir and Siirt, it added.
The mayors are all suspected of being members of an armed terror group, according to the ministry.
Earlier on Monday, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said five mayors replaced had been detained, as well as a sixth who had previously been removed.
Turkey accuses the HDP — the country’s third-largest party — of links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has fought a bloody insurgency against the state since 1984.
The PKK is blacklisted as a terrorist organization by Ankara, the United States and the European Union.
The government has cracked down on the HDP, with a total of 40 mayors replaced since March 2019 local elections.

Topics: Turkey Kurds Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP)

Related

Middle-East
Turkey Kurdish party co-leader given 5-month jail sentence
Middle-East
Turkey, Kurds trade accusations even as Syria truce takes hold

UN chief Guterres urges immediate global cease-fire to fight coronavirus

Updated 23 March 2020
AP

UN chief Guterres urges immediate global cease-fire to fight coronavirus

  • Guterres said the world faces a common enemy
Updated 23 March 2020
AP

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for an immediate cease-fire in conflicts around the world to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
The UN chief said: “It is time to put armed conflict on lock-down and focus together on the true fight of our lives.”
Guterres said the world faces “a common enemy — COVID-19” which doesn’t care “about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith.”
He said people caught in armed conflicts, which are raging around the world, are among the most vulnerable and “are also at the highest risk of suffering devastating losses from COVID-19.”
It’s time to silence guns, stop artillery, end airstrikes and create corridors for life-saving aid and diplomacy, he said.
Guterres spoke as the Syrian conflict has entered its 10th year, the conflict in Yemen is in its fifth year and Libya’s rival governments have been fighting for nearly a year. Africa also faces unrest from Somalia and South Sudan to Congo, Mali and Burkina Faso.
Guterres urged warring parties to “put aside mistrust and animosity” and take inspiration from efforts to get rivals to tackle the coronavirus together, but he stressed that much more was needed.
“End the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world,” the secretary-general said. “It starts by stopping the fighting everywhere. Now. That is what our human family needs, now more than ever.”

Topics: UN Antonio Guterres coronavirus China Coronavirus

Related

World
UN to create global coronavirus fund
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 51 new coronavirus cases: health ministry

Latest updates

Saudi justice ministry launches interactive manual for access to electronic services
Turkey dismisses eight more pro-Kurdish mayors
Algeria imposes curfew in capital
Makkah hotels could be used as isolation units in virus fight  
Healthy in your house: Saudi health insurance council launches ‘stay home’ campaign

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.