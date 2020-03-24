You are here

Reebok suspends ties with Dubai fitness influencer over comments amid coronavirus crisis

The influencer (not pictured in this stock photo) raised the issue of running outdoors. (Shutterstock)
Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

Reebok suspends ties with Dubai fitness influencer over comments amid coronavirus crisis

Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: On Monday, Dubai-based influencer Semia Azaiz, who goes by “The Trendy Frenchie” on Instagram, uploaded a series of videos on her account seemingly implying that her followers should go against the advice of health authorities regarding staying at home as much as possible in order to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. 

“Finally, we’re going for a run,” said Azaiz who is seen outside with one of her friends. “I wanted to tell you that yesterday I went for a run with my friend and I was afraid to put up a video because two days ago when I was running and when I told people they should go out and do whatever they want, I have been attacked on social media, I was called irresponsible and crazy,” she continued.

“However, I’m doing small runs. I’m by myself or I bring a friend with me because I don’t want to make anyone unhappy and I don’t want to take any risks. But what I’m saying is you don’t have to take part in this campaign, staying at home,” she said. 

“Do whatever you wanna do, no matter what’s out there. If you want to leave the house, go for a walk or go for a run, just do it. Stay positive and stop adding to this drama staying at home. Why are you staying at home?” she said to her 41,000 Instagram followers in the now-deleted videos, which have garnered immense backlash on social media since their upload — some users even reported the clips to Dubai Police.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today, Reebok MENA released a statement saying that they are cutting ties with the influencer over her comments.

“Reebok MENA, in no way shape or form, endorses the activities of @the_trendy_frenchie and has immediately suspended all collaborations with her,” wrote the athletic label. “She previously attended a Reebok event in January and posted recently. Her comments are misleading and do not represent the core values or principles that the brand stands for. We encourage the entire community to stay at home and practice social distancing,” said the statement. 




Azaiz’s comments came just after the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan, took to Instagram and Twitter to share a lengthy, heartfelt plea urging the residents of UAE to stay home amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus. 

Meanwhile, on Monday night, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with the message “Stay Home... Stay Safe.”



#StayHome #خلك_في_البيت

Kuwaiti influencer faces investigation for promoting 'coronavirus test'

Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

Kuwaiti influencer faces investigation for promoting 'coronavirus test'

  • Media reports said the Kuwaiti health ministry had referred Al-Fahad to the general prosecution
  • The influencer shared a video of herself holding the product which she claimed can be used to detect the new Covid-19 virus
Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

CAIRO: Kuwaiti social media influencer Fouz Al-Fahad has been referred to the public prosecutor after promoting to her followers a device she claimed detects the new coronavirus.
Media reports said the Kuwaiti health ministry had referred Al-Fahad to the general prosecution for investigation after she promoted the product on social media.
The influencer shared a video of herself holding the product which she claimed can be used at home to detect the new Covid-19 virus, with an accuracy of 95 percent.
Al-Fahad later deleted the video, and then shared a new story saying she was not promoting the product and did not mention its brand name or price. 
Kuwaiti lawyer Bashar Al-Nassar revealed in an interview, news channel Etbilarabi reported that the influencer could face a one-year jail term and could be fined up to 1,000 Kuwaiti dinars in penalty. 
“When you show a device and describe its properties, then this is an advertisement for the product, and this is prohibited by the health ministry,” the lawyer said. 
The 29-year-old fashion influencer announced last week that she married a Kuwaiti businessman. 
But Al-Fahad revealed that a lot of the couple’s plans were abandoned amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We had a lot of plans prepared that we had to cancel because we have to abide by the country’s laws and, of course, we want everyone’s safety,” she said in a Snapchat video. 
In recent weeks, Kuwait has enforced a string of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infectious disease.

