UAE lifts ban on online call apps in coronavirus crisis

DUBAI: The UAE has announced plans to lift the ban on some boycotted apps, such as Skype for Business, in an effort to help companies function during the coronavirus crisis, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority said it was working with network providers to enable companies to use Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Blackboard, Microsoft’s Skype for Business and Google Hangouts Meet.

The authority said these apps will be available as they assist people in their work and study at a distance.

Previously the Ministry of Education closed schools, bringing forward the spring break, and calling on students and teachers to take part in distance learning.

Schools and colleges have been closed since March 8 and distance learning began on Monday, March 22 and will run until at least April 2.

There are 198 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, out of which 41 recovered and 2 died.