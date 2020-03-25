Teams check stock levels at food, product stores in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Ministry of Commerce inspection teams on Tuesday carried out checks at food and product outlets exempt from curfew restrictions.
Officials visited grocery stores, hypermarkets, fruit and vegetable shops, poultry, meat and fish retailers, bakeries, and gas stations to monitor the continuity of services during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown.
The ministry has taken steps to ensure that food items and essential goods are available and that prices remain stable.
The ministry has so far carried out more than 27 control and inspection tours of shops and food supply outlets in all regions of the Kingdom.
Special teams equipped with the latest price-monitoring technology were also conducting daily checks on the cost of basic food items and other important commodities.
Comments can be lodged with the ministry via the Balagh app, which can be downloaded from https://mci.gov.sa/C-app. Officials can also be contacted through call centers on 1900, or the ministry’s website.
