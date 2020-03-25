US President Trump requests coronavirus test kits from South Korea: Seoul

You are here

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, center, visits a Seegene research facility, a Seoul-based developer of COVID-19 diagnostic solutions, in Seoul on March 25, 2020. (AFP)
  • South Korea was once the hardest-hit country outside China but appears to have brought its outbreak under control
  • By midnight on Tuesday more than 367,000 people in South Korea had been tested
SEOUL: US President Donald Trump has requested novel coronavirus test kits from South Korea, his counterpart Moon Jae-in said Wednesday, as Washington pushes for a quick reopening of the world’s biggest economy.
The South was once the hardest-hit country outside China, where the virus first emerged, but appears to have brought its outbreak under control thanks to a huge testing and contact-tracing effort.
By midnight on Tuesday more than 367,000 people in the South had been tested — processes that are free to anyone referred by doctors, those who have links to a confirmed case, and individuals who test positive.
The US has the third-highest number of confirmed cases globally with 55,000, behind China and Italy, and did little testing initially.
Trump’s request for test kits came as he called for a quick end to social distancing and declared the beginning of the end of the health crisis in the US.
“President Trump of the United States... made a request to us for the urgent provision of quarantine items such as diagnostic kits,” Moon said while visiting a test developer in Seoul.
During their phone call Moon told Trump the equipment could require US FDA approval, which Trump said he would seek “within the day,” the South’s presidential Blue House said earlier in a separate statement.
“If there is a domestic surplus, I will support as much as possible,” Moon told Trump.
No indication was given on quantities, or whether the supplies would be donated or provided on a commercial basis.
The White House confirmed that the two leaders spoke on Tuesday, but did not say whether Trump made any such request.
Trump, who is keen to get his reelection campaign back on track, on Tuesday said social distancing has caused too much pain to the US economy, adding “we lose thousands and thousands of people a year to the flu. We don’t turn the country off.”
Seoul and Washington are in a security alliance but their relations have recently been strained by the Trump administration’s demands the South pay billions of dollars more toward the costs of 28,500 US troops stationed in the country to protect it from the nuclear-armed North.

Boko Haram militants kill 92 Chadian soldiers

  • The soldiers were attacked on Monday on the island village of Boma in the swampy Lake Chad zone
  • Boko Haram insurgency, which erupted in northeast Nigeria in 2009, has killed more than 30,000 people
N’DJAMENA: Boko Haram militants killed 92 Chadian soldiers and wounded 47 more in the deadliest attack ever on the country’s military, President Idriss Deby said late on Tuesday.
The soldiers were attacked on Monday on the island village of Boma in the swampy Lake Chad zone in the west of the country, where the armies of Chad, Nigeria and Niger have been fighting the Islamist militants for years.
“I have taken part in many operations ... but never in our history have we lost so many men at one time,” Deby said during a visit to the site on Tuesday.
Footage on state TV showed Deby, who has ruled Chad since 1990 and survived several rebellions and coup attempts, walking among the charred remains of burned-out vehicles.
The Boko Haram insurgency, which erupted in northeast Nigeria in 2009, has killed more than 30,000 people and forced about 2 million to leave their homes.
Further afield in Mali, Burkina Faso and western Niger, Al-Qaeda and Daesh-linked militants are expanding their presence and have killed hundreds of troops over the last six months.

