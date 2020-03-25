Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are couple goals even during self-isolation

DUBAI: It seems that couples who self-isolate together stay together. Joining the likes of Justin and Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodrigues and Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who are all practicing social distancing together amid the coronavirus pandemic, is British singer Dua Lipa and her partner, Dutch-Palestinian model Anwar Hadid.

As the UK enforces strict rules pertaining to staying at home, the duo has been spending a lot of time together in the pop star’s London flat. The 24-year-old hitmaker has been documenting the couple’s self-isolation via social media, sharing videos and pictures of what they have been getting up to during self-confinement.

On Sunday, the pair engaged in the ultimate “self-care Sunday” with a joint face mask session. Posing in front of a mirror at home, Lipa and Hadid showed off their matching his-and-hers face masks. The “New Rules” singer simply captioned the shot: “self-care Sundays ok.”

self care sundays ok pic.twitter.com/ZeSEQnjLVo — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 22, 2020

As for what else the couple has been getting up to during self-isolation: This week, Lipa took to her Instagram Stories to upload snaps of Hadid cooking pasta and share a cute illustration by the model.

Lipa and Hadid were first rumored to be a couple when they were spotted at a concert in Hyde Park, London, in July 2019 — and they soon made it Instagram official.

While the duo has kept things relatively lowkey, they have been spotted together a few times, including at the 2019 American Music Awards in November, which marked their first red carpet appearance together.

Lipa was forced to move the date of her forthcoming second studio album “Future Nostalgia” to March 27, as it was leaked online, she said during an emotional Instagram Live session. But the Brit award-winner said she had mixed feelings about releasing new music during the coronavirus outbreak. “I’ve been a little bit conflicted about whether it’s the right thing to do during this time because lots of people are suffering,” she said. “But I think the thing we need the most at the moment is music, and we need joy and we need to be trying to see the light.”

The singer also announced the postponement of her world tour amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I tried to hold out for as long as possible but I can see that, at the moment, things aren’t changing and for the safety of everyone around us, we really need to be careful and cautious.”