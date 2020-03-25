You are here

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are couple goals even during self-isolation

Dua Lipa and Dutch-Palestinian model Anwar Hadid made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 American Music Awards. AFP
  • The duo has been spending a lot of time together in the pop star’s London flat
DUBAI: It seems that couples who self-isolate together stay together. Joining the likes of Justin and Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodrigues and Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who are all practicing social distancing together amid the coronavirus pandemic, is British singer Dua Lipa and her partner, Dutch-Palestinian model Anwar Hadid.

As the UK enforces strict rules pertaining to staying at home, the duo has been spending a lot of time together in the pop star’s London flat. The 24-year-old hitmaker has been documenting the couple’s self-isolation via social media, sharing videos and pictures of what they have been getting up to during self-confinement. 

On Sunday, the pair engaged in the ultimate “self-care Sunday” with a joint face mask session. Posing in front of a mirror at home, Lipa and Hadid showed off their matching his-and-hers face masks. The “New Rules” singer simply captioned the shot: “self-care Sundays ok.”

As for what else the couple has been getting up to during self-isolation: This week, Lipa took to her Instagram Stories to upload snaps of Hadid cooking pasta and share a cute illustration by the model.  

Lipa and Hadid were first rumored to be a couple when they were spotted at a concert in Hyde Park, London, in July 2019 — and they soon made it Instagram official.

While the duo has kept things relatively lowkey, they have been spotted together a few times, including at the 2019 American Music Awards in November, which marked their first red carpet appearance together.

Lipa was forced to move the date of her forthcoming second studio album “Future Nostalgia” to March 27, as it was leaked online, she said during an emotional Instagram Live session. But the Brit award-winner said she had mixed feelings about releasing new music during the coronavirus outbreak. “I’ve been a little bit conflicted about whether it’s the right thing to do during this time because lots of people are suffering,” she said. “But I think the thing we need the most at the moment is music, and we need joy and we need to be trying to see the light.”

The singer also announced the postponement of her world tour amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I tried to hold out for as long as possible but I can see that, at the moment, things aren’t changing and for the safety of everyone around us, we really need to be careful and cautious.”

Need something to watch? Saudi Arabia’s ‘Masameer the Movie’ hits Netflix

Netflix is streaming the Myrkott-produced film with subtitles in more than 30 languages. (Supplied)
Need something to watch? Saudi Arabia’s ‘Masameer the Movie’ hits Netflix

DUBAI: Netflix is now streaming Saudi animation film “Masameer the Movie,” which is based on an animated YouTube series, co-created by Faisal Al-Amer and Malik Nejer, that is considered one of the most successful local cartoon mini-series to date. 

Netflix is streaming the Myrkott-produced film with subtitles in more than 30 languages, making it available to more than 167 million viewers in 190 countries around the world.

The animation tells the story of Dana, a Saudi girl with a passion for robots and artificial intelligence, who embarks on a journey to create good in the world using robotics.

The film is based on an animated YouTube series. (Supplied)

Meanwhile, three friends: Saad, Saltooh and Kalb hit rock bottom and go on a journey of their own to prove themselves to society by becoming crime-fighting superheroes.

“We as Saudis, tell a story, our story, and as filmmakers or creators don’t need to sugar-coat or create a flowery image of our society,” Al-Amer told Arab News in a previous interview. “This is us, we don’t create movies for the approval of the West, we make them to express ourselves.”

Netflix’s decision to stream the film comes after “Six Windows in the Desert,” a series of short films created by Saudis made its debut on the streaming giant in February.

