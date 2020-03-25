You are here

  • Home
  • Tokyo governor urges residents to stay at home at weekend

Tokyo governor urges residents to stay at home at weekend

The International Olympic Committee and Japanese government on Tuesday agreed to put back the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to 2021 over the outbreak. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5sza8

Updated 25 March 2020
Reuters

Tokyo governor urges residents to stay at home at weekend

  • More than 40 new cases were reported in Tokyo on Wednesday, media said, its biggest one-day increase
Updated 25 March 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday warned of an “overshoot” of coronavirus infections at the weekend and urged residents to stay indoors as much as possible.
Koike made the statements at a news conference where she warned of a “severe” situation after more than 40 new infections were announced in the capital.

More than 40 new cases were reported in Tokyo on Wednesday, media said, its biggest one-day increase.
The city has become the center of Japan’s coronavirus epidemic, with 211 cases, more than any other region after increases this week.
It overtook the hard-hit northern island of Hokkaido island on Tuesday as the prefecture with the most infections, NHK reported.
The outbreak has infected 1,271 people in Japan as of Wednesday evening, with 44 deaths linked to the virus, NHK said. That excludes 712 cases and 10 deaths from a cruise ship moored near Tokyo last month.
The International Olympic Committee and Japanese government on Tuesday agreed to put back the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to 2021 over the outbreak.
Tokyo’s new infections came after Koike warned that a lockdown of the capital was possible if it saw an explosive rise in cases.
Koike on Monday called on residents to exercise restraint to avoid a lockdown. She said the next three weeks were critical for whether Tokyo would see an “overshoot” — an explosive rise — in virus cases.
Japan’s northern prefecture of Hokkaido ended a state of emergency over its outbreak of the coronavirus, which has seen 167 cases.
The outbreak has now infected more than 420,000 across 196 countries, according to a Reuters tally, with almost 19,000 deaths linked to the virus.

Topics: Japan China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Japan to spend over $137b as virus hits economy, BOJ eyes more stimulus
Sport
Thousands flock to see Olympic flame in Japan despite virus fears

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 683 in a day, lifting total death toll to 7,503

Updated 20 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 683 in a day, lifting total death toll to 7,503

  • The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has grown by 683 to 7,503
Updated 20 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

ROME: The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has grown by 683 to 7,503, the Civil Protection Agency said on Wednesday, a decline in the daily tally of fatalities following a spike the day before.
On Tuesday 743 people died. That followed 602 deaths on Monday, 650 on Sunday and a record of 793 on Saturday — the highest daily figure since the contagion came to light on Feb. 21.
The total number of confirmed cases in Italy rose to 74,386 from a previous 69,176, the Civil Protection Agency said.
The head of the agency, Angelo Borrelli, was not present at the customary news conference to illustrate the data because he came down with a fever on Wednesday and was himself being tested for coronavirus.
Of those originally infected nationwide, 9,362 had fully recovered on Wednesday compared to 8,326 the day before. There were 3,489 people in intensive care against a previous 3,396.
The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy reported a sharp fall in the number of deaths compared with the day before, but remained in a critical situation, with a total of 4,474 deaths and 32,346 cases.
That compared with 4,178 deaths and 30,703 cases reported up to Tuesday.

Topics: Italy Deaths China Coronavirus coronavirus

Related

World
Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia records second coronavirus death
Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 683 in a day, lifting total death toll to 7,503
UK will have coronavirus testing kits ready in days, health official says
WWII veteran tells British youth to ‘do your duty’ by staying home in coronavirus lockdown
Pakistan seeks $1.4 billion IMF loan to tackle economic slowdown from COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.