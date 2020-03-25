You are here

  • Home
  • Pope, world’s Christians join in prayer to end coronavirus

Pope, world’s Christians join in prayer to end coronavirus

Pope Francis speaks ahead of reciting the "Our Father" from a library inside the Vatican as a response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, after calling for Christians all over the world to recite the prayer together at noon, at the Vatican, March 25, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2cyvf

Updated 25 March 2020
Reuters

Pope, world’s Christians join in prayer to end coronavirus

  • Francis invited all other Christian leaders and individual Christians on Sunday to recite the ‘Our Father’ prayer
  • There are about 2.3 billion Christians in the world, of whom some 1.3 billion are Roman Catholics
Updated 25 March 2020
Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis and Christians worldwide recited “The Lord’s Prayer” on Wednesday to ask God to stop the coronavirus pandemic which has infected nearly half a million people, disrupted countless lives and shut down churches and other public venues.

Francis invited all other Christian leaders and individual Christians on Sunday to recite the ‘Our Father’ prayer simultaneously at noon Italian time (1100 GMT) on Wednesday.

“In this moment, we want to implore (God’s) mercy for a humanity so sorely tried by the coronavirus pandemic. We do it together, Christians of every Church and Community, of every tradition, of every age, language and nation,” he said.

In an introduction to the “Our Father,” which is also known as “The Lord’s Prayer,” he said it was also for “the sick and their families, health workers and those who assist them, for authorities, police forces and volunteers, for the (religious) ministers of our communities.”

There are about 2.3 billion Christians in the world, of whom some 1.3 billion are Roman Catholics.

The 83-year-old Francis prayed from inside the Vatican, where he has been holed up for the past few weeks as a precaution as Italy has imposed stringent measures to tackle what has become the world’s worst outbreak of the disease.

The pope has been holding his general audiences and Sunday blessings over the Internet and television from the official papal library instead of before crowds numbering tens of thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square.

There are over 420,000 cases of coronavirus reported across 196 countries, according to a Reuters tally at 0200 GMT on Tuesday. About 19,000 deaths are linked to the virus.

Italy has reported more than 5,000 infections in the past day alone and total infections are now almost 70,000. Italy will overtake China’s case load of 81,000 within days if the rate of infection continues at this pace.

Italy had reported 6,820 coronavirus-linked deaths as of 1700 GMT on Tuesday, the highest toll in the world.

Francis’ Easter activities next month also will be held without the direct participation of the faithful, the Vatican has said.

Masses in Italy and many other countries around the world have been suspended so that people do not gather in large numbers but most churches are still open for individual prayer.

The pope’s trip to Malta on May 31 has been indefinitely postponed and a trip to Indonesia, East Timor and Papua New Guinea that had been expected for September will most likely not take place.

This Friday, Francis will deliver an extraordinary “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) blessing — normally given only at Christmas and Easter.

Catholics who receive the blessing, either in person or via the media, can, under certain conditions, receive a special indulgence. An indulgence is remission of punishment for sins.

Topics: China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Related

Lifestyle
Huda Kattan pledges $100,000 to makeup artists struggling amid coronavirus pandemic
World
Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Deputy British ambassador to Hungary dies after contracting coronavirus

Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Deputy British ambassador to Hungary dies after contracting coronavirus

  • UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab: I am desperately saddened by the news of Steven’s death and my heart goes out to his parents Steven and Carol
  • Dominic Raab: Steven was a dedicated diplomat and represented his country with great skill and passion. He will be missed by all those who knew him and worked with him
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

BUDAPEST: Steven Dick, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Budapest, has died after contracting coronavirus, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old diplomat died in Hungary on Tuesday, it said in a statement. He had served as Deputy British Ambassador to Hungary since December, according to a biography published on the UK government’s website.
Dick’s death brought the number of coronavirus fatalities in Hungary to 10, according to the Hungarian government’s official tally published earlier in the day, which said only that a British national had died as a result of the virus.
“I am desperately saddened by the news of Steven’s death and my heart goes out to his parents Steven and Carol,” the FCO statement cited Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as saying.
“Steven was a dedicated diplomat and represented his country with great skill and passion. He will be missed by all those who knew him and worked with him.”

Topics: Steven Dick Hungary Dominic Raab

Related

video
World
WWII veteran tells British youth to ‘do your duty’ by staying home in coronavirus lockdown
World
UK will have coronavirus testing kits ready in days, health official says

Latest updates

Deputy British ambassador to Hungary dies after contracting coronavirus
Genes that helped our Arabian ancestors to survive could now be killing us
Saudi Arabia records second coronavirus death
Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 683 in a day, lifting total death toll to 7,503
UK will have coronavirus testing kits ready in days, health official says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.