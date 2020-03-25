You are here

Brits stranded in Tunisia as national carrier staff fear flying amid coronavirus

Britons stranded in Tunisia are facing further delay to their return home after aircrew with TunisAir refused to fly to Europe due to concerns over coronavirus. (AFP)
LONDON: Britons stranded in Tunisia are facing further delay to their return home after aircrew with TunisAir refused to fly to Europe due to concerns over coronavirus.

Many Brits are still stuck in the North African country after the Tunisian government suspended all international flights and shut its land and sea borders on March 18. 

Tunisia has under 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus, but swiftly took stringent measures to prevent its spread.

The tough measures caught many holidaymakers by surprise, with European governments scrambling flights to recover their nationals. 

But many Britons remain as the UK Embassy in Tunisia has struggled to organize repatriations.

The embassy said workers from TunisAir were unwilling to fly to Europe “on grounds of their individual safety and potential exposure” to coronavirus.

“Over the past few days, (we have) been working with the Tunisian government and Tunis Air to try to secure a flight to the UK,” the embassy said in a statement.

“However this option is now looking extremely difficult as Tunis Air are unable to find air crew who are prepared to fly to Europe on grounds of their individual safety and potential exposure,” it added.

“We will continue to look for ways to enable (Britons) to return to the UK as soon as is practically possible.”

Some Britons stuck in Tunisia have turned to begging the public for funds to cover flights home. 

Crowdfunding page GoFundMe reported a 54 percent rise in the last week for campaigns related to people being stuck abroad. 

Elizabeth Hazlewood, from Shrewsbury, was due to fly back from Tunisia this week but has been stranded since the government canceled outbound flights.

The 52-year-old support worker created a crowdfunding page to solicit support for her return home.

“I am running out of money rapidly. I really am stressed because of the situation and feel totally lost and alone,” she said.

The crisis in Tunisia is by no means the only example of Britons stranded overseas. Thousands are still desperately trying to secure flights home from around the world. 

On Wednesday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the government is trying to organize flights with a number of countries including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Peru.

“Where commercial options are limited or prevented by domestic restrictions, we are in close contact with the airlines and local authorities in those countries to overcome those barriers to enable people to return home,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tunisia is ramping up measures to keep citizens safe from coronavirus. The government introduced a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from March 18. On Sunday, it launched restrictions to limit movements to those of “extreme necessity.”

Topics: Tunisia UK China Coronavirus coronavirus

Dubai Expo team member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated 45 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai Expo team member tests positive for COVID-19

  • All people the team member has been in contact with are quarantined
  • The organizers of the expo say they continue to assess the situation with the expo
Updated 45 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Organizers of the Expo 2020 Dubai have confirmed that a member of the team has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus and they say they are taking precautions to ensure the virus does not spread further among other staff.

The confirmation comes just days before the the Expo 2020 Dubai team plan to meet on Monday to discuss further the event’s future.

There have been 248 cases of COVID-19 in the UAE so far and two people have died, there have been 45 recoveries.

“We can confirm that one member of Expo 2020 staff has been diagnosed with COVID-19,” an Expo 2020 Dubai spokesman said.

“All those in contact or in touch with the individual are following the Dubai Health Authority protocols, including testing, quarantine, and self-isolation measures. As with all other organizations, we continue to follow all relevant guidelines and instructions from relevant health and governmental authorities.”

Organizers estimated last year that the Expo would draw 11 million overseas visitors. It is billed as a showpiece of culture, business and technology with pavilions from 192 countries plus concerts and other events.

The expo is due to open in October this year, but with the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus, organizers continue to review the situation and are regularly reviewing plans and preparations in line with guidance from authorities in the United Arab Emirates and international stakeholders, the spokesman said.

The Expo 2020 Steering Committee, which groups participating nations, is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on March 30 for further consultations. 

“We continue to closely monitor the global situation relating to COVID-19, as we have since the beginning of the virus emerging,” the spokesman said.

“We are regularly reviewing plans and preparations in line with guidance from UAE and international stakeholders. Following BIE processes, the Expo 2020 Steering Committee will reconvene on 30 March for further consultation.”

“We remain committed to hosting a World Expo that we all envisioned, to showcase the best examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation from around the world. Any decision on the World Expo needs to be a collaborative one that is made with the participants and the BIE, as well as other stakeholders.”

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus COVID-19 Dubai expo 2020

