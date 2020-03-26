You are here

  • Home
  • UAE to disinfect public transport in battle against coronavirus

UAE to disinfect public transport in battle against coronavirus

A man wearing a protective mask stands at a racetrack overlooking Dubai following the UAE's decision to postpone the upcoming Dubai Horse Racing amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jrtej

Updated 26 March 2020
Arab News

UAE to disinfect public transport in battle against coronavirus

  • The “national disinfection program” will take place over the weekend
  • The movement of people and traffic will be restricted during this period
Updated 26 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE will carry out an extensive program to disinfect public facilities and transport including the Dubai Metro to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 
The “national disinfection program” will take place over the weekend and will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and end at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.  
The movement of people and traffic will be restricted during this period, and public transport, including Dubai Metro, will close. 
Citizens and residents are urged to stay at home for the duration of the program, except to buy food and medicine, receive healthcare or to work in vital sectors.
Vital sectors include energy, banking, communications, postal services, shipping, water and food, civil aviation and construction.

Topics: UAE Dubai China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
UAE says medical masks are only necessary for people with chronic illness, flu symptoms

France withdraws troops from Iraq over coronavirus

Updated 26 March 2020
AFP

France withdraws troops from Iraq over coronavirus

  • France has around 200 military personnel working in Iraq
Updated 26 March 2020
AFP

PARIS: France will withdraw its contingent of troops from Iraq, mostly trainers to local armed forces, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the chief of staff said on Wednesday.
France has around 200 military personnel working in Iraq either as trainers or in the headquarters of coalition forces in Baghdad.
“In coordination with the Iraqi government, the coalition has decided to adjust its deployments in Iraq and provisionally suspend training activities,” it said in a statement.
The UK defense ministry had already announced some of its troops would come home, citing a “reduced requirement for training” Iraqi security forces.
Iraq’s military had halted all training in early March to minimize the risk of the illness spreading among its forces, including from the US-led coalition helping fight remnants of the Daesh group.

Topics: Iraq France China Coronavirus

Related

Special graphic
Middle-East
As coronavirus crisis tightens grip on Middle East, Palestinians in Gaza gird for an invisible invasion
Middle-East
Lebanese MP unveils Lebanese-made ventilator to aid coronavirus battle

Latest updates

Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Hussein, official spokesman of the Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment 
Ancient art reveals lions once prowled the land in prehistoric Saudi Arabia
Curfew violator arrested in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province
Saudi-led G20 coronavirus videoconference will recognize countries ‘cannot fight this fight alone’
Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.