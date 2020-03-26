UAE to disinfect public transport in battle against coronavirus

DUBAI: The UAE will carry out an extensive program to disinfect public facilities and transport including the Dubai Metro to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The “national disinfection program” will take place over the weekend and will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and end at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.
The movement of people and traffic will be restricted during this period, and public transport, including Dubai Metro, will close.
Citizens and residents are urged to stay at home for the duration of the program, except to buy food and medicine, receive healthcare or to work in vital sectors.
Vital sectors include energy, banking, communications, postal services, shipping, water and food, civil aviation and construction.
