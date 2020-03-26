You are here

Lebanese MP unveils Lebanese-made ventilator to aid coronavirus battle

Lebanese MP Neemat Frem revealed a prototype of a ventilator on Wednesday, two weeks after launching an initiative to build one with a group of specialized engineers and doctors. (Supplied)
Lebanese MP Neemat Frem revealed a prototype of a ventilator on Wednesday, two weeks after launching an initiative to build one with a group of specialized engineers and doctors. (Supplied)
Lebanese MP Neemat Frem revealed a prototype of a ventilator on Wednesday, two weeks after launching an initiative to build one with a group of specialized engineers and doctors. (Supplied)
Arab News

  • Neemat Frem launched an initiative to build device with group of specialized engineers and doctors
BEIRUT: Lebanese MP Neemat Frem revealed a ventilator prototype on Wednesday, two weeks after launching an initiative to build one with a group of specialized engineers and doctors. 

Frem said: "The machine, which will benefit the country’s intensive care units, was built according to high specifications and accurate, advanced and versatile technologies.”

He was accompanied at the unveiling by Dr. Fadlo Sayegh, the head of the Anesthesiology and Reanimation Department at Notre Dame University Hospital in Jounieh.

The ventilator was created by the engineering and technical team of Phoenix Co., which is affiliated with INDEVCO Industrial Group, headed by Frem.

“This Lebanese invention will be tested very soon. We will then work of making larger quantities of the ventilators if needed,” Frem said, noting that “initiatives like these highlight the strength of our society and our people’s high level of social responsibility. we will be preparing for the worse in coordination with the Ministry of Industry, which is bringing together all the initiatives and relevant ministries.”

“We are also working on manufacturing pre-fabricated isolation rooms, field hospitals and large quantities of medical face masks.

“What facilitated the manufacturing of the ventilator is the guidelines that were set by the UK in order to deal with the novel coronavirus. We adhered to these guidelines and even went beyond them,” Frem added.

